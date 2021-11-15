ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Rezoning for 241 multi-family housing

By Admin
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland Gazette
 6 days ago
Meeting on Tuesday at 830 am to change the zoning for the land located behind the Lake Mariam...

Lakeland Gazette

Lake Wire Apartments and Retail Gets Approval by LDDA

630 apartments with restaurants and shops will be built on the abandoned Florida Tile site west of Lake Wire, under plans unveiled today at a meeting of the LDDA. The conceptual design by Atlanta developers Carter & Associates and architects The Preston Partnership received a wholehearted approval from the LDDA board.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland to install roundabout near Bonnet Springs Park

The city is moving ahead to install a roundabout at the downtown intersection near Bonnet Springs Park. On Monday, the Lakeland City Commission authorized taking steps forward to establish the roundabout at the crossroads of Sloan Avenue, West Central Avenue, West Main Street and Lake Belulah Drive. Currently there is...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

The 2021 Lakeland Margarita Ball

Shaken or stirred? You decide, tomorrow at the Lakeland Margarita Ball. Happening annually in November, the Margarita Ball occurs on the Frances Langford Promenade at Lake Mirror, and while there will be margaritas on deck for your enjoyment, the event really centers around assisting Polk County’s children. Want to get...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

LAKELAND HISTORY AND CULTURE CENTER

The Lakeland History and Culture Center is currently being constructed at the Lakeland Main Library (100 Lake Morton Drive). Once completed, the new 1,400 square foot space will feature visually appealing exhibits with narratives that tell Lakeland’s story. The Inaugural exhibit, opening in Spring of 2022, will outline the importance of the railroad and how it was a core component that helped shape Lakeland’s early history. The self-guided story will be told using display graphics, artifacts, narratives, and interactive touch screens. A portion of the Lakeland History and Culture Center’s curated budget for displays is sponsorship driven with charter organizations and members of the community contributing to the space. The Lakeland History and Culture Center Committee has been busy fundraising and the group is very close to reaching their goal. Charter members who contribute $500 or more to the project will have their name or company’s name on the donor wall that will greet visitors as they enter the Lakeland History and Culture Center. The deadline for being a part of the donor wall is December 31, 2021.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Temporary Trail Closure at Circle B Bar Reserve

The Marsh Rabbit Run Trail is temporarily closed until further notice for the safety of our visitors and resident wildlife. Signs will be posted at the beginning of the trail to inform hikers. While unfortunate, the periodic closing of trails on Polk County’s Environmental Lands sites is necessary for management and safety reasons.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Watermain Break Roadway Repave

George Jenkins Blvd. (Watermain Break Roadway Repave) (SR 548) George Jenkins Blvd. between (SR 539) Kathleen Rd. and N. Brunnell Parkway will be closed in all directions as well as Sloan Ave. at Lake Beulah Dr. for the repaving of George Jenkins Blvd. at the repair location of the watermain break.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

George Jenkins Blvd. Emergency Closure

George Jenkins Blvd. (Watermain Break) (SR 548) George Jenkins Blvd. between (SR 539) Kathleen Rd. and N. Brunnell Parkway is closed in all directions as well as Sloan Ave. at Lake Beulah Dr. Anticipated re-opening is projected for 10am Thursday 11/11/21 and could be sooner if repairs go well. Water...
LAKELAND, FL
