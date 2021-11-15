ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's Oct coal output rises to highest since March 2015

 6 days ago

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China’s October coal output rose to the highest since at least March 2015, after Beijing approved a raft of coal mine expansions to tame record prices and boost supply.

The world’s biggest producer and consumer of the dirty fossil fuel churned out 357.09 million tonnes of coal last month, up from 334.1 million tonnes in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

Output over the first 10 months of 2021 was 3.3 billion tonnes, up 4% year-on-year.

Reuters

China's detailed Oct trade data delayed

BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China's General Administration of Customs had not released detailed commodities trade data for October on its online database as of 8 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) on Saturday, Nov. 20, the scheduled release date. It was not immediately clear when customs would publish the data,...
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

A Look At China’s Largest Coal Mine & China’s Coal Lie (VIDEO)

ADVChina, a YouTube channel that focuses on the adventure lifestyle and exploring China, recently shared an in-depth look at one of China’s largest open-pit coal mines. The hosts of the channel, Winston (SerpentZA) and C-Milk, held a discussion about China’s obsession with coal. The video is very informative and I’m going to share a few interesting points from it.
INDUSTRY
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle at lowest in more than a week

Gold futures on Friday marked their lowest finish in more than a week. The "huge spike move" in the U.S. dollar affected gold prices on Friday, said Adam Koos, president at Libertas Wealth Management. The ICE U.S. Dollar index traded as high as 96.239, the highest since July 2020, putting pressure on dollar-denominated prices for gold. December gold fell $9.80, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,851.60 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices settled at their lowest since Nov. 10 and lost roughly 0.9% for the week, FactSet data show.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, a day after settling at their highest since June

Gold futures declined Thursday to lose more than half of what they gained a day earlier, when prices settled at their highest since June. "Gold has struggled to sustain its breakout from last week, with prices coming under pressure due to the rallying U.S. dollar and [Treasury] yields on the front foot for most of the week," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. "The downside should be limited for as long as inflation concerns remain the main focal point," he said, adding that he expects "dip buyers to step in on any short-term weakness." December gold fell $8.80, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,861.40 an ounce. Prices on Wednesday rose 0.9% to see the most-active contract finish at the highest since June 11, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Oil futures rebound from their lowest levels in about 6 weeks

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, rebounding after settling Wednesday at their lowest levels since early October. U.S. benchmark crude futures have dropped from their recent highs as energy traders appear to have mostly "priced in" the impact of a potential coordinated strategic petroleum reserve release between the U.S. and China, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. Still, the oil market deficit will remain even if the reserves are tapped, and "the next big move for prices will most likely depend on the weather." December West Texas Intermediate oil rose 65 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $79.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices for the front-month contract, which expires at the end of Friday's session, settled Wednesday at the lowest since Oct. 7, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
mining-technology.com

US coal prices jump to highest level since 2009

US coal prices have jumped to their highest level since 2009 as miners attempt to keep pace with the surging demand for the fossil fuel. Demand for coal usually rises significantly during the winter months. With most coal sold under long-term contracts, the sudden rush for the remaining supplies can prompt these sharp rises.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

UK CPI surged to 4.2% yoy in Oct, highest since 2011

UK CPI surged to 4.2% yoy in October, up from 3.1% yoy, above expectation of 3.8% yoy. That’s the highest level in nearly 10 years since November 2011. Core CPI also jumped to 3.4% yoy, up from 2.9% yoy, above expectation of 3.0% yoy. RPI also accelerated to 6.0% yoy, up from 4.9% yoy, above expectation of 5.6% yoy.
ECONOMY
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Canada’s annual inflation rate hits 4.7% in Oct, highest since Feb 2003

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s annual inflation rate accelerated to 4.7% in October, the highest since February 2003, and up from a year-over-year pace of 4.4% in September, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the annual rate to rise to 4.7%. October marked the seventh consecutive...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Canada CPI accelerated to 4.7% yoy in Oct, highest since 2003

Canada CPI accelerated to 4.7% yoy in October, up from September’s 4.4% yoy, matched expectations. That’s the highest reading since February 2003. Excluding energy, CPI rose 3.3% yoy, unchanged from September’s reading. On a monthly basis CPI rose 0.7% mom, largest gains since June 2020. CPI common was unchanged at...
ECONOMY
wtaq.com

Hungary new daily COVID-19 infections at highest since end-March

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary reported 10,265 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, its highest daily tally since the end of March, the government said on its official coronavirus website. The daily tally is getting close to the peak of 11,265 reached during the third wave of the pandemic in the country which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China Oct refinery output rebounds after fuel crunch

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China's daily crude oil throughput rebounded in October from its lowest level in more than a year in the previous month, with refiners cranking up operations amid high fuel prices and robust demand. Processing volumes in October were 58.4 million tonnes, data from the National...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UPDATE 2-China's Oct daily aluminium output falls to over one-year low

(Recasts to lead with daily output low, adds details) Nov 15 (Reuters) - China’s average daily aluminium output for October fell to its lowest level in over a year, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the statistics bureau, as smelters faced continued restrictions due to power shortages.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

TABLE-Breakdown of China's October industrial output

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of China’s industrial output for October, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. (Percent change from a year earlier, except for sales/output ratio):. Oct Sep Aug Jul. Jun May Apr Mar Jan-Feb Dec Nov Oct Overall output 3.5 3.1...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's new home prices in Oct fell by the most since February 2015

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China’s October new home prices fell 0.2% month-on-month, the biggest decline since February 2015, amid continued demand weakness across the country with authorities holding the line on purchase restrictions to deter speculators. New home prices rose 3.4% year-on-year in October, slower than the growth of...
REAL ESTATE
Washington Examiner

Decoding China's "phase down" coal demand

As the COP26 summit concludes, China has put domestic stability before its international reputation. The climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, ended on Saturday, with China and India demanding a watered-down declaration on coal. While the vast majority of delegations supported a call to "phase out" the use of coal in power generation, China and India demanded that the language be changed to "phase down." This shift reflects the continuing dependence of both nations on coal. As China and India are the respective largest and third-largest carbon emitters globally, their action may have significant consequences.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
