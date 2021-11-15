ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PRECIOUS-Gold eases as investors eye cenbank response to rising inflation

By Nakul Iyer
 6 days ago

(Updates prices)

* Gold should trend towards $1,700/oz over 2022- analyst

* U.S. retail sales data due on Tuesday

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Monday, pulling back from a more than five-month peak hit in the previous session, as cautious investors assessed whether rising inflation would prompt a more aggressive response by central banks.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,861.87 per ounce by 0818 GMT, while U.S. gold futures dropped 0.2% to $1,863.90.

“Until it breaks above $1,875-$1,880, gold should be capped by a stronger dollar, higher short-term U.S. Treasury yields and a possible move higher in longer-term yields if the Fed starts to hint they’re going to raise rates sooner,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

The dollar index edged 0.1% lower, but wasn’t far off a 16-month high hit on Friday. A stronger dollar increases gold’s cost to buyers holding other currencies.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Sunday he expected higher inflation over the next few months, but warned that the U.S. central bank should not overreact to elevated inflation as it is likely to be temporary.

“Inflation numbers have provided a boost to gold. However, prices could trend lower towards $1,700 over the course of 2022 as rising inflation will likely mean that central banks speed up the pace of monetary tightening,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING.

Interest rate hikes tend to reduce non-interest bearing gold’s appeal as it raises the metal’s opportunity cost.

Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services in Kochi, India, said the Fed was unlikely to taper aggressively for the time being given only a gradual recovery in the labour market, supporting gold.

Market participants await Tuesday’s U.S. retail sales data, after consumer sentiment hit its lowest in a decade.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $25.18 an ounce. Platinum dropped 0.5% to $1,077.29 and palladium was down 1% at $2,087.18. (Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V, Rashmi Aich and Shailesh Kuber)

BoE's Bailey says fear is inflation 'elevated for longer' - paper

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said his concern on the inflation outlook is that it could be "elevated for longer" but there is also a chance that inflation does not prove as persistent as feared. Earlier this month the BoE forecast inflation would reach...
Meet the person responsible for keeping inflation from spiraling out of control – without tanking the economy

The person who helms the Federal Reserve is one of the most powerful figures in the world. Their job is also one of the most impactful on the lives of ordinary Americans, not to mention others across the world. That will be especially true in the coming months as the Fed seeks to tame soaring prices without jeopardizing the economic recovery. The consequences of getting it wrong could be catastrophic and result in higher inflation, a return to recession or, worse, the Fed might have to deal with stagflation – in which you get both rising prices and a sluggish...
Gold flat as investors weigh inflation, rate-hike prospects

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Friday, as traders were caught between concerns over broadening inflationary risks and the prospects of quicker interest rate hikes, which challenged bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge. Spot gold was steady at $1,857.87 per ounce by 0715 GMT. U.S. gold futures...
Investor Sentiment Falls On Rising Inflation Fears

After six consecutive sessions of posting gains and reaching record highs, the JSE All Share Index was down 0.11% on Thursday, dragged by miners. Moreover, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) increased its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% and lowered its growth projections for 2021. According to BusinessTech, Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago stated that "the rate hike comes against a backdrop of higher inflation, and a host of local issues that are having long-term effects on the economy – including load shedding". After the announcement, the rand also took a knock, falling to an intraday low of R15.76/$. However, it made up losses towards the end of local trade.
Gold futures settle at lowest in more than a week

Gold futures on Friday marked their lowest finish in more than a week. The "huge spike move" in the U.S. dollar affected gold prices on Friday, said Adam Koos, president at Libertas Wealth Management. The ICE U.S. Dollar index traded as high as 96.239, the highest since July 2020, putting pressure on dollar-denominated prices for gold. December gold fell $9.80, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,851.60 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices settled at their lowest since Nov. 10 and lost roughly 0.9% for the week, FactSet data show.
China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
Vital Signs: Chill, this week's news on wages points to anything but hyperinflation

Suddenly people are talking about inflation, even hyperinflation, in a way they haven’t since the 1980s. In October the United States posted its highest annual consumer price index increase in 30 years, with inflation up 6.2% and “core” (excluding volatile prices) inflation of 4.6%. US underlying inflation Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers – arguably the finest policy economist of his generation – contends that what’s happening is not transitory. He says soon inflation could soon climb to double digits, where it hasn’t been for 40 years. There are plenty of other leading economists, including Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman, who argue that what’s...
PRECIOUS-Gold eases as rate-hike fears offset softer dollar

(Adds graphic and updates prices) * Gold could trade in $1,850-$1,875 range in near-term- analyst. * Silver demand could rise this year - Silver Institute. Nov 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday, as uncertainty over the pace at which central banks could raise interest rates to curb growing inflation weighed on bullion’s appeal and offset a dip in the dollar.
