Brett Vito: UNT finding that old mojo from years ago as it makes late run at bowl berth

North Texas coach Seth Littrell couldn’t help but be reminded of the past on Saturday night.

The Mean Green were fresh off a dramatic win over UTEP. Detraveon Brown caught a perfectly placed deep ball from Austin Aune in the closing seconds and Ethan Mooney banged home a 27-yard field goal to give UNT a 20-17 win.

“It reminded me of some of those wins back in the day,” Littrell said.

UNT fans remember them well.

The Mean Green always seemed to find a way to win close games when they ran off back-to-back nine-win seasons in 2017 and 2018. It’s been a struggle for UNT since.

The challenge for Littrell heading into a pressure-packed sixth season is to get the Mean Green back to the point where they are playing well, over .500 and in a bowl game every year.

That possibility lived on for another week after UNT beat UTEP to improve to 4-6 with two games remaining. Win those last two and UNT is bowl eligible. At this point, that’s all that matters for the Mean Green.

Consider it an NCAA tournament. It’s survive-and-advance time.

UNT has done just that three weeks in a row with wins over Rice, Southern Miss and now UTEP.

“I’m proud of the way our team responds and keeps fighting,” Littrell said. “We’re tougher now.”

UNT was battle-tested during a brutal six-game stretch against teams that either played in a bowl game in 2020, or qualified for one that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Afterward, the Mean Green emerged a miserable 1-6. Judging by UNT’s performance the last three weeks, it also came away with some of the same qualities the Mean Green had when when they were at the top of their game just a few years ago.

UNT always seemed to find a way to pull out close games back then. Defensive tackle Dion Novil compared the Mean Green’s win over UTEP to the most memorable of the bunch, a 29-26 win over UTSA in 2017.

UNT won that game largely because Mason Fine connected on a deep shot to Michael Lawrence, sparking what has come to be known as “The Drive.”

UNT went 98 yards in 57 seconds for a touchdown and pulled out a 29-26 win.

“It kind of reminded me of that UTSA play my freshman year,” Novil said of Brown’s catch. “It was a cool feeling.”

UNT didn’t look anything like those nine-win teams for most of the season. The Mean Green were blown out by UAB and Marshall. A loss to Liberty left UNT with its backs to the wall at 1-6.

“When we were 1-6, that is an easy point for a program to shut it down and think, ‘It’s not our year,’” Aune said. “Our guys didn’t want to do that.”

UNT has been in survive-and-advance mode ever since. The Mean Green prepared for that reality behind closed doors.

“We had a player-led meeting and had a heart-to-heart,” Novil said. “The season’s not over. There’s a still a lot we can accomplish. We said, ‘Don’t fold.’ Guys took hold of that. That meeting was a major part of us not giving up.”

That meeting has helped UNT during its run of must-win games over the last few weeks. The Mean Green’s winning streak has opened up possibilities that were unimaginable not all that long ago.

UNT will face a Florida International team that hasn’t beaten a team that competes on the Football Bowl Subdivision all year this week. Win that game and UNT will head into a showdown with UTSA with a chance to get to 6-6 and become bowl eligible.

The Roadrunners are 10-0 and ranked No. 15 nationally.

The idea that UNT could get to its game against UTSA and have it be meaningful seemed like a pipe dream just a few weeks ago.

UNT has been surviving and advancing ever since.

We’ll find out in a few weeks if Littrell and his staff have done enough to change the program’s trajectory and ensure they will be back next year to develop the young talent they have assembled.

What we know now is that UNT has done what it needs to over the last few weeks to give the school’s administration something to ponder.

The Mean Green have gotten back to the point where they are pulling out close games like they did a few years ago.

Littrell remembers that time well. The challenge now is to keep that run going.