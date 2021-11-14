ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Brett Vito: UNT finding that old mojo from years ago as it makes late run at bowl berth

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iJcHN_0cwiyfqM00

North Texas coach Seth Littrell couldn’t help but be reminded of the past on Saturday night.

The Mean Green were fresh off a dramatic win over UTEP. Detraveon Brown caught a perfectly placed deep ball from Austin Aune in the closing seconds and Ethan Mooney banged home a 27-yard field goal to give UNT a 20-17 win.

“It reminded me of some of those wins back in the day,” Littrell said.

UNT fans remember them well.

The Mean Green always seemed to find a way to win close games when they ran off back-to-back nine-win seasons in 2017 and 2018. It’s been a struggle for UNT since.

The challenge for Littrell heading into a pressure-packed sixth season is to get the Mean Green back to the point where they are playing well, over .500 and in a bowl game every year.

That possibility lived on for another week after UNT beat UTEP to improve to 4-6 with two games remaining. Win those last two and UNT is bowl eligible. At this point, that’s all that matters for the Mean Green.

Consider it an NCAA tournament. It’s survive-and-advance time.

UNT has done just that three weeks in a row with wins over Rice, Southern Miss and now UTEP.

“I’m proud of the way our team responds and keeps fighting,” Littrell said. “We’re tougher now.”

UNT was battle-tested during a brutal six-game stretch against teams that either played in a bowl game in 2020, or qualified for one that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Afterward, the Mean Green emerged a miserable 1-6. Judging by UNT’s performance the last three weeks, it also came away with some of the same qualities the Mean Green had when when they were at the top of their game just a few years ago.

UNT always seemed to find a way to pull out close games back then. Defensive tackle Dion Novil compared the Mean Green’s win over UTEP to the most memorable of the bunch, a 29-26 win over UTSA in 2017.

UNT won that game largely because Mason Fine connected on a deep shot to Michael Lawrence, sparking what has come to be known as “The Drive.”

UNT went 98 yards in 57 seconds for a touchdown and pulled out a 29-26 win.

“It kind of reminded me of that UTSA play my freshman year,” Novil said of Brown’s catch. “It was a cool feeling.”

UNT didn’t look anything like those nine-win teams for most of the season. The Mean Green were blown out by UAB and Marshall. A loss to Liberty left UNT with its backs to the wall at 1-6.

“When we were 1-6, that is an easy point for a program to shut it down and think, ‘It’s not our year,’” Aune said. “Our guys didn’t want to do that.”

UNT has been in survive-and-advance mode ever since. The Mean Green prepared for that reality behind closed doors.

“We had a player-led meeting and had a heart-to-heart,” Novil said. “The season’s not over. There’s a still a lot we can accomplish. We said, ‘Don’t fold.’ Guys took hold of that. That meeting was a major part of us not giving up.”

That meeting has helped UNT during its run of must-win games over the last few weeks. The Mean Green’s winning streak has opened up possibilities that were unimaginable not all that long ago.

UNT will face a Florida International team that hasn’t beaten a team that competes on the Football Bowl Subdivision all year this week. Win that game and UNT will head into a showdown with UTSA with a chance to get to 6-6 and become bowl eligible.

The Roadrunners are 10-0 and ranked No. 15 nationally.

The idea that UNT could get to its game against UTSA and have it be meaningful seemed like a pipe dream just a few weeks ago.

UNT has been surviving and advancing ever since.

We’ll find out in a few weeks if Littrell and his staff have done enough to change the program’s trajectory and ensure they will be back next year to develop the young talent they have assembled.

What we know now is that UNT has done what it needs to over the last few weeks to give the school’s administration something to ponder.

The Mean Green have gotten back to the point where they are pulling out close games like they did a few years ago.

Littrell remembers that time well. The challenge now is to keep that run going.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
rolling out

Deion Sanders reportedly interviewed to leave HBCU for Power 5 program

Coach Prime could be on his way out of historically Black colleges and universities. On Nov. 9, The Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported Deion Sanders is “in the mix” to become the next head coach at TCU, a Power 5 program under the Big 12 Conference. He interviewed for the job on Nov. 8, according to the report. The Power 5 conferences consist of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. The source noted to the Texas outlet while the Jackson State coach is in the running, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll get the job or even if he’s a “leading candidate at this point.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Littrell
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unt#Ncaa Tournament#American Football#Utep#Utsa#Mason Fine
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso catching heat for Playoff comments on College GameDay

Lee Corso has made it crystal clear that the Cincinnati Bearcats don’t belong in the College Football Playoff. The Bearcats are currently 10-0 and ranked No. 5 in the Playoff rankings. They host SMU on Saturday before traveling to East Carolina on Nov. 27, with a win against the Mustangs clinching their place in the AAC Championship Game against Houston. Bearcats fans and the rest of the country, though, are well aware that a loss will eliminate Luke Fickell’s team from Playoff contention.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
rolling out

What Deion Sanders said after sons won title, hugged him in wheelchair (video)

All of the noise ceased for three hours. To end a week where reports surfaced Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders impressed at an interview with TCU, Sanders returned to the sideline to coach the Tigers to a SWAC East division championship on Nov. 13, 2021. Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) defeated Southern University (4-6, 3-4) 21-17 after trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Report Names LSU’s No. 1 Choice For Head Coaching Vacancy

Three major candidates have emerged in LSU’s coaching search to replace Ed Orgeron. Lincoln Riley reportedly isn’t in the mix. Jimbo Fisher has been rumored to be one of the Tigers’ top candidates. An LSU source told Matt Jones of KSR he’s at the top of the list. Fisher is...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reacts to narrow win over Arkansas

Nick Saban and the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide got all they could handle from No. 21 Arkansas on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. When all was said and done, the Tide held on for a 42-35 victory to clinch the SEC West title and stay in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth.
ARKANSAS STATE
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy