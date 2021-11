Coby's back? No, actually it was his left shoulder. But the Bulls insouciant third-year guard finally seems ready to make his season debut following offseason surgery. "Soon, real soon," White repeated to reporters after the Bulls morning practice Wednesday. "Hopefully I'll be back out there sooner than later. I'm back to normal. (Working with) Windy City, it basically was like a practice with them and a scrimmage at the end. I got a chance to play, basically a simulated game with four quarters, only six minutes (each). So I'm pretty much fully back right now. Just trying to get my legs back up underneath me, playing five-on-five."

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO