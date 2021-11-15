ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

ECU volleyball team drops 3-1 decision at Tulane

By ECU Sports Information
WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHRcS_0cwixvkx00

NEW ORLEANS – East Carolina closed out its weekend of American Athletic Conference play with a 3-1 (19-25, 25-27, 25-21, 23-25) setback at Tulane.

The Pirates (9-16, 5-11 AAC) hit .192 in the contest while the Green Wave (16-12, 9-7 AAC) finished at .214 with 60 kills on 182 attempts. Tulane also won the defensive battle with more digs (87-83) and total blocks (10-6).

Natalie Tyson turned in a double-double of 20 kills and a career-high 24 digs, hitting a stout .348. Bri Wood and Amelia Davis also reached double figures offensively with 11 kills apiece as Wood completed a double-double of her own with 10 digs. Tia Shum shined in the back row, collecting a career-best 28 digs. Michelle Urquhart led the Green Wave with 17 kills and 13 digs.

Tulane jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the opening set before Davis and Tyson later teamed up for a block to knot the score at seven. ECU kept within striking range, trailing by two at 17-15 following a Green Wave attacking error, but the home side would end up winning the stanza by six.

The Pirates got off to a much better start in the second frame, building a 10-6 lead thanks to a kill by Sania Mccoy. East Carolina was ahead by as much as 20-16, looking to tie the match at one set apiece. However, Tulane rallied and won in extra points to seize control at the intermission.

ECU controlled most of the third set, establishing leads of 12-7 and 18-14 on the way to a four-point victory that extended the match. The Pirates piled up 16 kills and hit .235 to fend off the Green Wave in the period.

Consecutive kills by Wood afforded East Carolina an 8-6 edge in the fourth, but a 5-2 Tulane run put the lead back in the Green Wave corner. The Pirates fought tooth and nail, going ahead 19-18 after a Tulane ball-handling error. However, the Green Wave picked up six of the next eight points to reach match point at 24-21. ECU stayed alive twice, but Tulane ended the match via a kill by Anna Davis.

Up Next: East Carolina closes out the home portion of its schedule next weekend, hosting Tulsa and Wichita State.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

ECU holds off Old Dominion, 73-60; will face Davidson in 5th-place game Sunday

CONWAY, S.C. – Freshman Brandon Johnson scored a near double-double of 16 points and nine rebounds Friday night as East Carolina defeated Old Dominion 73-60 on day two of the Myrtle Beach Invitational inside Coastal Carolina University’s HTC Center. The Pirates (4-1) will take on Davidson (2-2) in the tournament’s fifth-place game Sunday at 6 […]
CONWAY, SC
WNCT

ECU falls short to Tulsa in five sets

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina rallied from a two sets to none deficit Friday night to force a deciding frame, but Tulsa held for a 3-2 (25-20, 25-23, 24-26, 22-25, 15-10) American Athletic Conference victory inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Pirates (9-17, 5-12 AAC) held the Golden Hurricane (14-12, 9-8) to a .181 […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Wake Forest makes 16 3-pointers, beats North Carolina AT

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Alondes Williams scored 19 points, Daivien Williamson added 18 and Isaiah Mucius 16 to lead Wake Forest to a 87-63 victory over North Carolina A&T on Saturday. Williams (3 of 4), Williamson (4 of 7) and Mucius (4 of 7) led a 3-point barrage in which the Demon Deacons made 16 […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

Daffer’s long FG as time expires gets ECU past Navy 38-35

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Owen Daffer drilled a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give East Carolina a 38-35 victory over Navy on Saturday night. Maquel Haywood scored on a 98-yard kickoff return that gave Navy (2-8, 2-5 American) a 35-27 lead with 8:33 remaining. East Carolina’s Holton Ahlers answered with a 28-yard touchdown pass to […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
WNCT

ECU wins two events at TYR ’85 Invite

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Juniors Caitlin Reynera (200 IM) and Polina Rukosuev (500 free) each won events during the first day of the TYR ’85 Invite, which was being hosted by Liberty Friday night. Reynera posted a season-best time of 2:03.31 registering her third win in the 200 IM this year coming fractions of a second […]
LYNCHBURG, VA
WNCT

No. 6 Purdue tops No. 18 UNC 93-84 in Tip-Off tournament

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — No. 6 Purdue showed that its high-scoring offense works, no matter the level of competition. Sasha Stefanovic scored 23 points and Jaden Ivey put up 22 points to go along with his 10 rebounds as the Boilermakers beat No. 18 North Carolina 93-84 Saturday in the first round of the Hall […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

Wendell Moore Jr. heats up as No. 7 Duke beats Lafayette

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Wendell Moore Jr. scored 23 points and No. 7 Duke used a few smooth stretches in the second half to pull away for an 88-55 victory over Lafayette on Friday night. AJ Griffin came off the bench to score 18 points for Duke (5-0), which had too many weapons despite some […]
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulane#East Carolina#Ecu#Weather#Ecu Volleyball#The Green Wave
WNCT

Clemson wins 13th straight over No. 13 Wake Forest, 48-27

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Kobe Pace ran for a career-high 191 yards and two touchdowns as Clemson won its 13th straight over No. 13 Wake Forest, delaying the Demon Deacons’ run to the ACC Atlantic title with a 48-27 victory Saturday. Will Shipley gained 112 yards with two touchdowns and also threw a 2-yard jump […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
WNCT

Ball scores 32 points, Hornets hold off Pacers 121-118

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had a season-high 32 points along with 11 rebounds and eight assists and the Charlotte Hornets held off the Indiana Pacers 121-118 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory. Gordon Hayward added 25 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 16 to finish off a 4-0 homestand that included […]
NBA
WNCT

Carolina snaps Ducks’ 8-game win streak with 2-1 victory

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes snapped the Anaheim Ducks’ eight-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory Thursday night. Ethan Bear scored his first goal of the season and Frederik Andersen made 31 saves against his former team for the Hurricanes, who […]
NHL
WNCT

WNCT

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy