Lonoke County, AR

Pre-trial hearing for ex-Lonoke County deputy set for Monday

By Joseph Price
 6 days ago

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — A pre-trial hearing for former Lonoke County deputy Mike Davis is set for Monday.

Davis is scheduled to appear in court for manslaughter charges involving the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain during a traffic stop back in June.

Davis told investigators he shot Brittain once in the neck after the teen reached into the back of his truck and did not comply with his commands to show his hands, according to the arrest affidavit. Brittain was holding a container — which his family members have said held antifreeze — and no evidence of firearms was found in or near the truck, the affidavit said.

Supporters of Hunter Brittain hold rally following memorial service, call for change

A passenger with Brittain said he and the teen had been working on the transmission for Brittain’s truck. The passenger told investigators he never heard Davis tell the teen to show his hands.

Davis, who is white, was fired by Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley in July for not turning on his body camera until after the shooting occurred. Staley said there’s no footage from the shooting, only the aftermath.

A trial date has not been set.

