‘Incel’ teen pleads guilty in Manhattan eatery bomb threat case

NEW YORK — A teenager who authorities say terrorized outdoor diners at a Manhattan eatery has pleaded guilty to carrying out a hoax bomb threat.

Malik Sanchez entered the plea Friday in Manhattan federal court. He admitted to making the threat at a restaurant in Manhattan’s Flatiron neighborhood.

Prosecutors say he posted a video to the internet on Feb. 13 that showed him loudly stating that a bomb was about to go off near a table where two women sat. Prosecutors say the 19-year-old Sanchez self-identifies as an “involuntary celibate” or “incel.”

The mostly online group of individuals, primarily men, believe society unjustly denies them sexual or romantic attention.

