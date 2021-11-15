Trial postponed in vast conspiracy, fraud case against DFW real estate investment fund execs

Methodology: The Dallas Business Journal surveyed family-owned companies beginning Jan. 06, 2021. The surveys were sent via email to companies who opted-in to the Business Journal’s surveys and met eligibility requirements. To be eligible for The List, companies must be majority-owned by one or more family members. If only one member of the family has an ownership stake, the company must also have at least one additional family member working in the company to qualify. The company's headquarters must be located in within North Texas. Of the 403 eligible companies surveyed, over 200 responded. The Dallas Business Journal can not independently verify information provided by individual companies. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically.

