DCDA Will Present Blessings in Disguise

The Blessing Box is a non-profit organization that focuses on helping people who may not have enough money to buy the resources they need or are even embarrassed to mention or ask someone. The Dora R-3 JAG program decided to put a blessing box in our school to give someone who may not have money for food and hygiene products. JAG President Isobel Cook said the following about the project, “We also decided to put it in because we are a tiny town with one store and one restaurant combined, so not everyone may know if they have enough food for dinner that night. We understand that we don't know what is going on at that person's home, and they may not have toothpaste to brush their teeth or soap to take a shower. The blessing box is just another opportunity to learn about the world we live in and give back to the community, and we wanted to participate to show that we care and that we can make a difference.”

DORA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO