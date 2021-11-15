This right here is a bit of Good Taste, your weekly menu of food-related fun facts. Try the shellfish tasting!. Four years in the making, The Bungalow Kitchen by Michael Mina is finally open in Tiburon, literal steps away from where the ferry from San Francisco drops off passengers. If you’re looking for an upscale option for brunch or dinner (and, eventually, late night drinks) and to get out of San Francisco for a while, the clubhouse-styled restaurant is a significant new place to consider.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO