San Francisco, CA

kcrw.com

‘I really want to give up’: San Jose doctor on feeling disillusioned, distraught during COVID

Health care workers are burnt out, frustrated, and angry after a year and a half of living through the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Nivedita Lakhera is an internal medicine physician at O’Connor Hospital in San Jose, and she spoke with KCRW during the early days of the pandemic in April 2020. Today, she says she feels enraged over the state of the country and many people’s refusal of vaccinations.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

The story of the Bay Area man who still runs the first-ever Round Table Pizza

I’m sitting in the annex of the first-ever Round Table Pizza eating a King Arthur special when Bob Larson blurts that out. He’s talking about the funky, L-shaped Bay Area lot that houses the 3,800-square-foot Round Table we’re seated in, along with 42 parking spaces and a Sotheby’s office. This plot — Bob’s plot — is located just a mile from the most expensive ZIP code in America, and has been a lightning rod for multimillion-dollar overtures from local developers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cameron Eittreim

Where To Find Great Coffee in San Francisco, California

Perhaps one of the beacons of life in San Francisco, California are the abundance of local coffee shops. Living by the bay, nothing is better than stopping for a nice hot cup of coffee in the morning. The bay area is well known for having quaint coffee shops and a culture like no other. Taking the time to stop and smell the roses is always easier with an excellent cup of java.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
48hills.org

Good Taste: ‘Kings of Napa’ and Tiburon’s new queen

This right here is a bit of Good Taste, your weekly menu of food-related fun facts. Try the shellfish tasting!. Four years in the making, The Bungalow Kitchen by Michael Mina is finally open in Tiburon, literal steps away from where the ferry from San Francisco drops off passengers. If you’re looking for an upscale option for brunch or dinner (and, eventually, late night drinks) and to get out of San Francisco for a while, the clubhouse-styled restaurant is a significant new place to consider.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
audacy.com

Chick-Fil-A opens in Daly City, closest location to SF yet

Chick-Fil-A expanded in the Bay Area on Thursday with the opening of a pair of locations, one in Pittsburg and another in Daly City at Serramonte Center - its closest location to San Francisco yet. The chain now has 21 locations around the Bay Area, but was rejected in Campbell...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Mosque Vandalized
Eater

Chick-Fil-A Brings Fried Chicken Sandwiches and Anti-LGBQT Controversy to San Francisco’s Doorstep

Chick-fil-A, the Atlanta-based fast food chain known almost as well for its close ties to groups opposed to LGBTQ rights as for its fried chicken sandwiches, opens its newest Bay Area restaurant Thursday, November 18 — and it sits just outside San Francisco city limits. According to the Bay Area Reporter, a Daly City Chick-fil-A opened its doors today at the Serramonte Center on Callan Boulevard, “mere minutes away from San Francisco’s city line.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: San Francisco housing politics go statewide

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors' rejection of a housing development at 469 Stevenson St. last week is a key dividing line in the race between Matt Haney and David Campos for an open Assembly seat. In this episode of the Fifth & Mission podcast, It's All Political host Joe...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Streetsblog San Francisco is Taking a Break

Tomorrow, Nov. 11 and Friday, Nov. 12, Streetsblog is off for the Veteran’s Day holiday. I, Streetsblog San Francisco’s editor, have decided to use up some vacation time and take off from Veteran’s Day to Thanksgiving to get a long stretch of rest and relaxation. I’ll be back after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29. This will be my first lengthy vacation since I started at Streetsblog in 2015.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
skiddle.com

Crystal Tides + San Francisco + Indigo House

Bringing the best in alternative music from Hyde Parks best kept secret venue. This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Leave a review of this event ». View more events in Leeds ». Search for 'Crystal Tides + San Francisco...
MUSIC
socketsite.com

A Projected Surplus in San Francisco Housing Production

San Francisco’s Planning Department has completed its first annual “Jobs-Housing Fit” report, a newly required analysis of “the fit between the housing needed by workers of new jobs located in San Francisco and housing produced in San Francisco,” segmented by affordability. And in fact, based on the pipeline of entitled...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Mateo Daily Journal

Massive housing development proposed in South San Francisco

A seven-story, 262-unit apartment building has been proposed in South San Francisco to occupy a site at 1477 Huntington Ave. The development will be discussed Nov. 15 during a special meeting between both the City Council and city Planning Commission. To be built on a 1.98-acre lot, plans for the...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Candlelight Vigil Held To Honor San Francisco Teacher Killed By Motorist In Front Of School

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – A San Francisco school community held a vigil Wednesday to honor an educator tragically struck and killed by a motorist while walking in front of the school last week. Meanwhile, many parents and school officials are calling for a change. “I loved him and wanted to be in his class,” said Leola, a young Sherman Elementary School student. Children lined up to remember and honor their beloved para teacher. “I think he was a good spirit for everyone,” said Sheika, also a student at Sherman Elementary. Vigil held at Sherman Elementary School in San Francisco to honor educator Andrew...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Rain returns to the San Francisco Bay Area forecast

Weather models last week showed no rain in sight in the San Francisco Bay Area through Thanksgiving, but more recent runs on the models revealed a chance for light rain by Thursday into Friday, the National Weather Service said. A weather system pushing into the Pacific Northwest will drag a...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
cbslocal.com

Don't Miss The San Francisco Coffee Festival

Master roasters Jen Apodaca of Mother Tongue Coffee and Red Whale Coffee's Sean Boyd talk about the art of coffee and the San Francisco Coffee Festival, happening Nov. 13 & 14 at Fort Mason Center for the Arts. For more info visit sfcoffeefestival.com.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

