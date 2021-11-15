ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Adele One Night Only: Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy and more among star-studded guests

By Clémence Michallon
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aMSAC_0cwiufhW00

A crowd of A-listers gathered to listen to Adele sing for the two-hour special Adele One Night Only .

The programme aired on Sunday (14 November) in the US. It had been pre-recorded in Los Angeles and included both a concert portion and an interview of Adele by Oprah Winfrey , with parts of the conversation airing between songs.

In the audience was Lizzo , who got a personal shoutout from Adele.

“You think you can outshine me, babes?” Adele playfully asked Lizzo from the stage, before praising her outfit for the evening.

Also spotted in the crowd were Melissa McCarthy , who looked visibly emotional at the beginning of the event, as well as James Corden and Gordon Ramsay.

Seth Rogen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Ellen DeGeneres were all seen in the audience too.

Adele’s performance was recorded at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, outdoors. The singer said at the beginning of the event that the audience included both familiar and newer faces.

The two-hour special was a prelude to the forthcoming release of Adele’s new album 30 , which she will unveil next week. Her performance included both classics and new songs.

During her conversation with Winfrey, Adele discussed her artistic process, her divorce, and her family life, among other topics.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Adele Reveals Dating Rich Paul Makes Her 'Love' Herself for the First Time

In a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey during her 'One Night Only' concert special on CBS, the 'Easy On Me' songstress gushes over her boyfriend by calling him 'hilarious' and 'very smart.'. AceShowbiz - Adele is getting candid about her romance with Rich Paul. In a sit-down interview during "Adele...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Adele
Person
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Person
Lizzo
Person
James Corden
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Vulture

The Stars Are Out for Adele’s One Night Only CBS Special

Clear your schedule this Sunday night because Oprah has three words for you: “Adele. Music. Adele.” CBS has released the trailer for the pop singer-songwriter’s television concert special, Adele One Night Only, which airs on November 14 from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+. The event is set to feature Adele performing four new songs off 30, her upcoming album, including lead single “Easy on Me,” as well as old hits like “Skyfall” and “Rolling in the Deep,” all under the stars at Los Angeles’s Griffith Observatory. And for the stars, too, with everyone from James Corden to Tyler Perry to Lizzo. (“You’re trying to outshine me, babes!” Adele declares to her fellow pop star at one point.) “It will look really elegant,” Adele says teasingly to Oprah, “and then I’ll tell a load of filthy jokes. Like, sort of whiplash.” In other words, exactly what we’ve missed from Adele Adkins — and what we hope we’ll get more of come November 19, when the performer releases 30, her first album in six years.
MUSIC
The Independent

Adele: What is the meaning behind her Saturn tattoo?

Adele’s two-hour special with Oprah Winfrey included several visual references to Saturn.The singer, who has the planet tattooed on her arm, also wore Saturn earrings during her performance at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.The TV special, which had been pre-recorded, aired on Sunday (14 November) in the US on CBS. The broadcast alternated between Adele’s concert performance (during which she sang both new songs and classics) and parts of her conversation with Winfrey.Her Saturn tattoo received some attention on social media, with some wondering what special meaning the planet holds for her.Adele broached the topic in a recent...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oprah Winfrey shares ‘fun’ moment she met Adele ‘for first time ever’ ahead of One Night Only interview

Oprah Winfrey has shared a clip of the moment she met Adele “for the first time ever” ahead of their sit-down interview.The interview was broadcast in the US as part of a two-hour special on Sunday (14 November) in the US on CBS. The programme also included a concert that had been pre-recorded at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.In the clip, Winfrey arrives at her residence, where Adele is waiting for her. “Welcome to my home,” the singer quipped, to which an excited Winfrey responded: “Oh my God, there she is!”“I was just talking to Gayle [King] about...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Oprah Winfrey reveals why Adele agreed to televised CBS interview

Oprah Winfrey has revealed the reason why Adele wanted to be interviewed by her on television.The host and philanthropist conducted a sit-down interview with the British singer for a CBS special titled One Night Only, which aired in the US on Sunday (14 November). It’s the second major interview Winfrey has participated in this year, after she spoke with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in March.Now, ahead of Adele’s comeback album, titled 30, Winfrey met with Adele to find out exactly why she had agreed to the interview,In a post sharing a video of the pair meeting “for the...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Oprah Winfrey on Adele's new romance with Rich Paul: It's the 'first time she's actually been in love and also loved herself'

Oprah Winfrey is sharing a glimpse of her big interview with Adele. The interview legend says she listened to all the British songstress's albums on repeat and fretted over her outfit ahead of the sit-down, which took place in the rose garden at Winfrey's Montecito, Calif., estate and is part of Sunday's CBS concert special Adele One Night Only. She said they talked about Adele's new album, 30, and life — divorce, single-parenting and falling in love again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

TV Ratings: ‘Adele One Night Only’ Oprah Interview/Performance Scores for CBS

CBS got big ratings from its Adele concert special on Sunday (Nov. 14), outdrawing everything other than the NFL in primetime. The show also drew the biggest Sunday night audience for any network entertainment program so far this season. Adele One Night Only, which featured the singer performing past hits and songs from her upcoming album 30 — and sitting for an interview with Oprah Winfrey — averaged 9.92 million viewers, per time-zone-adjusted fast national ratings from Nielsen.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Adele Performs 'Hold On' in 'One Night Only' Concert Special Preview: Watch

Adele: One Night Only is only one night away, and Adele is sharing a sneak peek of the concert special with fans. In a clip posted on Adele's social media accounts on Saturday (Nov. 13), only a day away from One Night Only's premiere, the singer previewed a powerful performance of "Hold On," the swelling ballad that was first heard earlier this week. "Hold On" is on the track list of her upcoming album, 30.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

A couple got engaged at ‘Adele One Night Only’ and the internet loved it

A couple got engaged at the Adele One Night Only concert and people can’t get over how sweet the moment was.At Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, Adele not only took to the stage to highlight her highly anticipated new album, but she also asked the audience to get ready to see the sentimental moment between the couple.A man named Quentin planned the adorable proposal to his girlfriend Ashley, who didn’t know they would be attending the concert.“If you make a noise, I’m going to kill you,” Adele jokes to the audience as the lights begin to dim.As Quentin comes out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

Which A-Listers Were in the Audience for Adele's One Night Only Concert Special in Hollywood? Here Are the Stars We've Seen!

Stars, they’re just like us—obsessed with Adele! During the Adele One Night Only special, which aired Sunday, Nov. 14 on CBS, fans who watched from home got caught up spotting all the stars who came out on the night the “Easy on Me” singer filmed the concert portion of the TV event in late October at Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory.
CELEBRITIES
Decider

Adele Helped A Fan Propose During ‘Adele One Night Only’

“Thank God you didn’t let me eat. I would have thrown up,” Ashley admitted during Quentin’s proposal speech. After she said yes, Adele suddenly appeared from the shadows, stunning her even further. “Thank God she said yes, ’cause I didn’t know who I was going to have to sing this song to next,” she joked, motioning for the newly engaged couple to sit down beside celebrity guests Melissa McCarthy and Lizzo.
MUSIC
The Independent

Adele discusses weight loss in revealing Oprah interview: ‘My body has been objectified my entire career’

Adele reacted to comments about her weight loss during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.The conversation between Adele and Winfrey aired as part of a two-hour special on Sunday (14 November) in the US on CBS. The programme also included a concert pre-recorded at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.When Winfrey asked Adele about her recent weight loss, Adele explained that she initially started exercising more because she noticed it helped her manage her anxiety. She said she liked having her workout sessions on her schedule, and that she didn’t set out to lose weight. “I’m not shocked or even...
WEIGHT LOSS
sacramentosun.com

Adele gets candid about her relationship with Rich Paul

Washington [US], November 15 (ANI): Grammy-winning singer Adele opened up about her romance with sports agent Rich Paul during her One Night Only concert special Sunday on CBS. The 33-year-old singer spoke to American talk show host Oprah Winfrey about her relationship with the 39-year-old sports agent during the sit-down...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

345K+
Followers
134K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy