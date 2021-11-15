Crews called to fire in Struthers Sunday evening

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Crews were called to a fire in Struthers Sunday evening.

They were called to the 50th block of Park Way Street around 8:45 p.m., around the same time neighbors said they started seeing flames.

Struthers fire and police as well as Campbell fire were on scene.

Firefighters could be seen climbing through the window. A young boy and his grandmother got out safely.

There were no injuries reported. Crews were able to clear the scene.

The Struthers fire chief said they don’t know what started the fire or where the fire started. When crews arrived the fire was showing from the majority of the structure.

The incident is still under investigation.

Don’t miss the next breaking local news story. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts today.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.