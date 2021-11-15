Frances McDormand Could Be the First Person Nominated for Best Picture and Acting Oscars Consecutively

In Chadwick Boseman’s final film, the Black Panther starred in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom that also featured Viola Davis (The Help, Fences), Colman Domingo (Zola, If Beale Street Could Talk), and Glynn Turman (The Way Back, Deep Cover), and it centers around cornet player Levee, an ambitious young cat who has dreams of making it big on his own. The film is highly regarded for its depiction of the blues singer Ma Rainey, scoring an astounding 98% on rotten tomatoes out of 299 Reviews. The film also received five Academy Award nominations including Best Performance by an actor and actress for Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis. First things first, the fact that this isn’t a traditional biography about Ma Rainey is a big win for the film. Don’t get me wrong, it would be great to dive deeper into Ma Rainey’s world, as we get a glimpse of the struggles she’s faced throughout her career, namely racism; however, Hollywood has a knack for spitting out bland biopics that are essentially carbon copies of themselves. By not putting the entire focus on Ma Rainey, it allows the audiences to truly dive into 1927’s from an outside scope. We get to know and understand her band and the different personalities without it feeling like a jarring change in perspective.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO