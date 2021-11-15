ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Frances McDormand Could Be the First Person Nominated for Best Picture and Acting Oscars Consecutively

By Clayton Davis
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA24 and Apple Original Films play double duty on the William Shakespeare adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” from Joel Coen. With A24’s awards website launching, their entire roster is listed for...

Related
Oscars: ‘King Richard’ is the Best Picture Frontrunner

There are currently five locks for Best Picture; “Belfast,” “King Richard,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Dune” and “CODA.”. In September, I spitballed the Best Picture race that was starting to take shape post Venice and Telluride. The conclusion that I came up with was that Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” was the current de facto frontrunner. Five weeks later, I’m starting to doubt that assessment.
MOVIES
Variety

Can Halle Berry Be the First Woman to Direct Herself to an Acting Nomination for ‘Bruised’?

Halle Berry, the sole Black woman to win the best actress Oscar in 93 years, has unveiled her directorial debut film “Bruised” at the AFI Film Festival, showcasing a commitment and skill that only the very best actors in the world can harness. Written by debut screenwriter Michelle Rosenfarb, “Bruised” tells the story of Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter that seeks redemption once the son that she abandoned reenters her life. In probably her most challenging and authoritative work as an actress since “Monster’s Ball” (2001), Berry shows that at 55 years old, she still harnesses the talent and enthusiasm to...
MOVIES
Variety

How ‘Belfast’ and Kenneth Branagh Could Set a New Record at the Oscars

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film “Belfast” is opening in theaters this week and has already attracted an immense amount of Oscar buzz, currently sitting as the frontrunner for best picture, director and several other categories. With honors and audience awards from various festivals, the Focus Features black-and-white drama has the famed filmmaker on a path to make Oscar history. For “Belfast,” Branagh serves as one of the producers (along with Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas), which makes him eligible to be nominated for best picture, along with director and original screenplay. He’s received five nominations during his career, all across...
MOVIES
Collider

It's Time to Nominate a Documentary for the Best Picture Oscar

Across 93 Academy Awards ceremonies, there have been 571 movies nominated in the category of Best Picture. That vast crop of motion pictures features everything from a lady falling in love with a fish monster to a Sandra Bullock being the quintessential White Savior to a movie delightfully titled I Am A Fugitive From a Chain Gang. While films from all kinds of genres and countries are reflected in the decades of Best Picture nominees, there is a glaring omission here. Not one of these 571 films is a documentary.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Did Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Deserve It’s Oscar Nominations?

In Chadwick Boseman’s final film, the Black Panther starred in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom that also featured Viola Davis (The Help, Fences), Colman Domingo (Zola, If Beale Street Could Talk), and Glynn Turman (The Way Back, Deep Cover), and it centers around cornet player Levee, an ambitious young cat who has dreams of making it big on his own. The film is highly regarded for its depiction of the blues singer Ma Rainey, scoring an astounding 98% on rotten tomatoes out of 299 Reviews. The film also received five Academy Award nominations including Best Performance by an actor and actress for Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis. First things first, the fact that this isn’t a traditional biography about Ma Rainey is a big win for the film. Don’t get me wrong, it would be great to dive deeper into Ma Rainey’s world, as we get a glimpse of the struggles she’s faced throughout her career, namely racism; however, Hollywood has a knack for spitting out bland biopics that are essentially carbon copies of themselves. By not putting the entire focus on Ma Rainey, it allows the audiences to truly dive into 1927’s from an outside scope. We get to know and understand her band and the different personalities without it feeling like a jarring change in perspective.
MOVIES
Variety

Andrew Garfield and Will Smith Brought Best Actor Race Into Focus at AFI Fest

So have we seen everything yet? AFI Fest, which just wrapped in Los Angeles, is the final prominent film festival to unveil a handful of awards hopefuls. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” from Netflix, premiered to strong reviews and plenty of Oscar buzz. As part of a banner year for Miranda that includes involvement in three other projects — “Encanto,” “In the Heights” and “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” — Miranda successfully stages a movie adaptation of a lesser-known, autobiographical musical from “Rent” composer Jonathan Larson. The film will most likely earn a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Original Score Predictions

The race for Best Original Score is marked by experimentation and invention, highlighted by the innovative frontrunner “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Spencer,” “Cyrano,” “King Richard,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “Nightmare Alley,” and “Candyman.” Plus, two animated musicals — both graced by the songwriting chops of the very hot Lin-Manuel Miranda — experiment with the cultural sounds of Colombia and Cuba: Disney’s magical “Encanto” (from Germaine Franco, the studio’s first woman composer to score an animated feature), and Sony/Netflix’s “Vivo” (scored by Alex Lacamoire). Oscar winner Hans Zimmer (“The Lion King”) could very well win his second award for Denis...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minari#Best Picture#A24#Apple Original Films#Asian
Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
MOVIES
Collider

'Rocky IV' and the 7 Best Movies Nominated for Razzies

Rocky IV returns to theaters this weekend with a restored director’s cut, commemorating the 35th anniversary of the now classic time in which Sylvester Stallone single handedly ended the Cold War. Audiences were clued into the perpetual descent into camp within the Rocky series since the Best Picture winning original, but some critics were less kind to the 1986 sequel. Rocky IV scored five wins at the “Golden Raspberry Awards” (aka "The Razzies") including both Worst Director and Worst Actor for Stallone. It earned four other nominations, including Worst Picture.
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

10 Oscar-Nominated Filmmakers and How They Handled Big Budgets

What happens when Oscar-nominated directors are given big-budgets and (relatively) free reign? We take a look at how 10 Oscar-nominated or winning filmmakers have fared when their success offers them the opportunity to transition to more commercial filmmaking. An Oscar for Best Direction is one of the most prestigious acknowledgments...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

2022 Oscars: Andrew Garfield (‘tick, tick… BOOM!’) could be the 21st Best Actor nominee from a musical

2021 is proving a gangbusters year for actor Andrew Garfield. First, he scored stellar notices for his turn as notorious televangelist Jim Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Now, Garfield is earning raves for his portrayal of the late, great composer and playwright Jonathan Larson (the Tony-winning RENT) in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film adaptation of Larson’s semi-autobiographical musical tick, tick… BOOM!
CELEBRITIES
