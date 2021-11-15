ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flyers’ running back named PFL Offensive Player of the Week

By WHIO Staff
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EE5hn_0cwis3E100
Dayton Flyer Football

DAYTON — University of Dayton’s junior running back, Jake Chisholm, is being recognized for his hustle and effort on the field.

Chisholm was named the Pioneer Football League’s Offensive Player of the Week. The recognition came after Chisholm scored all five touchdowns for the Flyers during their 38-29 win over Davidson on Saturday. This was Chisholm’s third time receiving the honor this season.

According to a release, Chisholm’s five touchdowns tied a program single-game record that goes back 105 years. He joined Richard “Jenny” Punch (in 1916), Gary Kosins (1971), Kevin Hofacre (1989), Pat Hofacre (1991), Judd Mintz (1993) and Ben Shappie (2008) as the only Flyers to score five touchdowns in a single game.

Chisholm carried the ball 34 times for 226 yards on Saturday’s win over the league-leading Davidson. He also caught three passes for 46 yards and returned three kickoffs for 62 yards. He ran for two touchdowns and caught three touchdown passes.

In FCS football, Chisholm leads the nation in rushing attempts (235), rushing (103.3 yards per game) and scoring (11 points per game). He is tied for the most touchdowns (19).

©2021 Cox Media Group

