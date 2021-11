There were various points in the Washington Spirit’s 2021 campaign that seemed to spell doom, but Sept. 16 may be the date that sticks out most. On that day, the NWSL announced that the Spirit would be forced to forfeit a second straight game due to violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Amid a tumultuous season that had already seen the team’s head coach fired for cause and an ugly public ownership battle, losing six valuable points on the field seemed too much to overcome for a team fighting for its playoff life.

SOCCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO