Reggie Perry: Good showing in win

Andrew Damelin goes on location to Mississauga to meet Raptors 905 power forward Reggie Perry. Travel to Thomasville Georgia, where Perry became the top prospect in the state and the most unlikely homecoming king at Thomasville High. We go to Greece to discuss Perry’s MVP showing with a stacked U19 USA Basketball Team, which featured Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes, and Jalen Suggs, ie, the top five picks in this year’s draft. Perry also relives his NBA season in Brooklyn, from his vet/comedian Deandre Jordan, to the legendary work ethic of Kevin Durant.
Comments / 0