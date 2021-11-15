ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reggie Perry: Good showing in win

Perry put up 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, an...

The Interview: Reggie Perry, Raptors 905 Power Forward

Andrew Damelin goes on location to Mississauga to meet Raptors 905 power forward Reggie Perry. Travel to Thomasville Georgia, where Perry became the top prospect in the state and the most unlikely homecoming king at Thomasville High. We go to Greece to discuss Perry’s MVP showing with a stacked U19 USA Basketball Team, which featured Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes, and Jalen Suggs, ie, the top five picks in this year’s draft. Perry also relives his NBA season in Brooklyn, from his vet/comedian Deandre Jordan, to the legendary work ethic of Kevin Durant.
Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

HENDERSON, Nev. --  Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57. The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for smiling every day while always working for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Smith was drafted in...
Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
Watch: Russell Westbrook embarrasses himself with yet another Shaqtin’ moment in Lakers vs Bucks

It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
Ja Morant-led Grizzlies pull out overtime victory over Timberwolves

Ja Morant scored 33 points, including the final seven of a pivotal fourth-quarter run, and the Memphis Grizzlies held off the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime, 125-118, Monday. Minnesota opened up a 16-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, building off a 38-23 third quarter. The Timberwolves extended the advantage...
“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
This Lakers-Pelicans Trade Is Headlined By Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is one that was heavily analyzed at the time of the deal and continues to be now. Five games into the regular season and the jury is still out on the deal. Los Angeles surrendered a lot of depth...
Ducks Show Balance In Opening Win

EUGENE, Ore. — Will Richardson had 20 points to lead four scorers in double figures as the Oregon men's basketball team opened its season Tuesday with an 83-66 victory over Texas Southern at Matthew Knight Arena. Six players made their UO debuts in the game, including three starters. The Ducks...
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Available Saturday

Bullock (face) is available Saturday versus Boston. Bullock's facial injury will not prevent him from sitting out any games. Excluding the game when he got injured, Bullock averaged 23.5 minutes of playing time across his last two matchups.
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Good showing in solid win

Wiggins totaled 15 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes in Sunday's 114-81 victory against the Salt Lake City Stars. Wiggins was very solid off the bench on Sunday, as OKC beat Salt Lake City for the second time in three days. The rookie forward out of Maryland could become a significant player on this team as he develops this season.
