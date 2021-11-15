Biopharma, chipmakers lift S.Korea stocks over 1%; China data in focus

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won steady against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea shares rose more than 1% on Monday, boosted by semiconductor and biopharmaceutical firms, while investors awaited key economic data from China and the United States. The won held steady, while the benchmark bond yield weakened. ** The benchmark KOSPI was up 31.59 points, or 1.06%, at 3,000.39, as of 0141 GMT, after having gained as much as 1.18% to its highest level since Nov. 4 earlier in the session. ** Traders were wary of bearish surprises in a batch of Chinese economic data due later in the day, where the annual growth in retail sales, industrial output and urban investment are all expected to slow further in October. ** Investor focus was also on U.S. retail sales data due on Tuesday for any impact from the drop in consumer sentiment to a decade low reported for November as people fretted over higher prices. ** Among the heavyweights, South Korean chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 1.56% and 4.23%, respectively, while Samsung Biologics and Celltrion HealthCare surged 4.32% and 10.77%, respectively. ** Shares of Celltrion jumped after the company's monoclonal antibody treatment received approval by the European Commission for COVID-19 treatment. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 172.8 billion won ($146.52 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,179.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , unchanged from its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,179.6 per dollar, down 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,180.2. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 108.55. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.0 basis points to 1.949%, while the benchmark 10-year yield weakened by 1.8 basis points to 2.324%. ($1 = 1,179.3800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)