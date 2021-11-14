ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UK: 3 arrested over car explosion outside Liverpool hospital

 6 days ago

LONDON (AP) — British police arrested three men under terrorism laws Sunday...

The Independent

Liverpool explosion: Bomb did not detonate properly and could have been ‘unintentionally’ set off

The bomb that exploded outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital did not detonate properly and may have been set off “completely unintentionally”, police have said.Emad al-Swealmeen, 32, killed only himself in the blast on Remembrance Sunday, which also set the taxi he was travelling in ablaze.Assistant chief constable Russ Jackson, the head of Counter Terrorism Police North West said the device had ball bearings attached that would have acted as deadly shrapnel if it worked as intended.“Had it detonated in different circumstances we believe it would have caused significant injury or death,” he added.“We still do not know how or why...
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
Actor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs

Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
The Independent

Cassidy Rainwater: Police chief reveals woman’s flesh was found in freezer after calling on online sleuths to stop commenting on case

Details about the death of a 33-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a freezer have been revealed, a month after authorities asked online sleuths to stop speculating about her disappearance. According to authorities in Missouri, Cassidy Rainwater went missing in late July and was kidnapped and allegedly caged by two men who were charged for her murder on Wednesday.Dallas County authorities said James Phelps and Timothy Norton kidnapped Ms Rainwater around the time of her disappearance, allegedly forcing her into a cage. Photos from FBI investigators that were included in court documents on Wednesday also showed her dismembered and semi-naked...
BBC

Clifton roofer loses job after being caught fly-tipping

A roofer who dumped building material half a mile from his home lost his job in a "moment of stupidity" and now must complete 100 hours of unpaid work. Connor Litowczuk left bags filled with slate roof tiles, cement, packaging and takeaway drinks cartons at Fox Covert Lane, near Barton in Fabis, on 7 April.
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
Daily Mail

Family who covered their home in Christmas lights for over 20 years have festive display banned by council over 'slippery grass' health and safety fears

A family has been banned from putting up Christmas lights on their own home after a housing officer warned them over health and safety fears about 'slippery grass'. For over 20 years, Roger Clifford has put on a glowing display in the village of Feock, Cornwall that has brought festive cheer to visitors from across the country who have come to visit.
The Independent

Texas woman faces 20-year prison sentence after plane mask row

US authorities have taken a Texas woman to court for allegedly assaulting a flight attendant over a mask-related disagreement - charges that could result in up to 20 years in prison.On Friday Houston’s federal court heard that Debby Dutton, 50, was travelling on a United Airlines flight from Alaska to San Francisco on 29 June when cabin crew spotted that her sleeping husband was not wearing his mask.According to airline staff, a flight attendant had tapped him on the shoulder and asked him to put his mask back on before landing when Dutton took exception to the instruction.She is accused...
Popculture

Rapper Hit With 28-Month Sentence After Being Caught With Massive Amount of Drugs

Rapper Nines from is going to jail for smuggling nearly 62 pounds of cannabis into the U.K. The 31-year-old rapper — whose real name is Courtney Freckleton — was caught bringing the drug into the country with the help of his 35-year-old accomplice Jason Thompson. According to a report by The BBC, Freckleton will serve 28 months in prison for the crime, sparking a huge debate among fans online.
BBC

County lines: Man who used children in drugs operation jailed

A man who used children in a drug dealing operation has been jailed. Leicestershire Police said Abdul Uwimana Rahman, 22, was involved in county lines drugs activity, where drugs are moved from bigger cities to smaller towns. Rahman and Adam Curran were arrested as part of a series of warrants...
The Independent

Woman arrested for throwing scolding hot soup in worker’s face in row over lid

A woman who threw hot soup in the face of a restaurant manager in a row over a melted plastic lid has been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury. A warrant for the arrest of Amanda Martinez, 31, was issued and she was booked into Bell County Jail on Wednesday. She’s being held on a $5,000 bond. Surveillance footage caught the moment when Ms Martinez threw the soup in the face of Jannelle Broland, the 24-year old manager at the Sol de Jalisco restaurant in Temple, Texas, on 7 November. Ms Martinez confronted Ms Broland claiming that...
The Independent

Farmer impaled by forklift’s three-foot-long spike in freak accident

A Cambridgeshire farmer miraculously missed serious damage to his vital organs after he was impaled by a three-foot spike from a forklift. Jonathan Willis was pinned against straw bales on his farm in Wisbech in October last year, when the vehicle rolled towards him. Paramedics from the East Anglian Air...
EurekAlert

New evidence that mass treatment with Ivermectin has halted spread of river blindness in two Nigerian states; Separate study shows drug’s potential to interrupt West Nile Virus transmission in US

Eliminating river blindness in two Nigerian states—a first for this major hotspot—could invigorate decades-long effort to deploy ivermectin to eliminate disease globally. Work in California and Colorado shows potential to reduce West Nile Virus transmission in humans by mixing ivermectin into bird feed, more evidence of drug’s non-COVID value. Arlington,...
