Environment

'Watered-down hope': Experts wanted more from climate pact

Trumann Democrat
 6 days ago

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — While world leaders and negotiators are...

Trumann Democrat

Europe's COVID crisis pits vaccinated against unvaccinated

BRUSSELS (AP) — This was supposed to be the Christmas in Europe where family and friends could once again embrace holiday festivities and one another. Instead, the continent is the global epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic as cases soar to record levels in many countries. With infections spiking again despite...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Trumann Democrat

Protests erupt over virus rules in Austria, Italy, Croatia

VIENNA (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, marched through Vienna on Saturday after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown beginning Monday to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections. Demonstrations against virus restrictions also took place in Switzerland, Croatia, Italy, Northern Ireland and the Netherlands on Saturday,...
PROTESTS

