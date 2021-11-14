Gadhafi's son announces candidacy for president of Libya

Former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi’s son announced Sunday he is running for president—even though he is wanted by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity and was sentenced to death in his homeland in 2015. Seif Al-Islam, 49, was captured by rebels in 2011 after his father was deposed and then killed during the NATO-backed popular uprising. Released in 2017, Al-Islam has stayed out of public view until this year, when he began floating the idea of his candidacy in interviews with foreign journalists. The election will be held next month, but various factions are still fighting over the rules on who can run.

