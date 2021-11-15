ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Yellowstone’ Recap: Monica Shocks Kayce With A Stunning Confession

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 6 days ago

The November 14 episode of ‘Yellowstone’ was all about tough lessons and revenge. Monica and Tate returned but they are forever changed, and John took matters into his own hands when it came to vengeance.

Rip, Lloyd, and Kayce don’t waste any time taking out the men who have wronged them. One by one, they hunt down the militia. They take care of business and refuse to let another attack on the family happen again.

Jimmy is headed to a new ranch in Texas with Travis. He tells Mia that he doesn’t have a choice in the matter. He screws up by saying he has “no one” in his life. She walks away from him after that. In her eyes, he could have chosen her. She’s been by his side every step of the way throughout his recovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22btV4_0cwiq8i400
Luke Grimes and Kevin Costner on ‘Yellowstone.’ (Everett Collection/Paramount Network)

Jimmy Leaves Yellowstone

Later, John has one last talk with Jimmy. He tells Jimmy that this isn’t a punishment, it’s an opportunity. Jimmy is more than welcome to come back when he’s ready. This is some tough love from John, but he knows it’s the right thing to do. He tells Jimmy that if Mia really loves him, then she’ll be waiting for him when he gets back. Jimmy is headed to 6666 with Travis, which alludes to the other Yellowstone series in the works.

Beth lets Rip know that she’s taking Carter shopping for some new clothes. Rip doesn’t think this is a good idea, but he lets her go ahead since Carter is her “pet.” At the clothing store, Carter decides he wants a nice shirt rather than boots. Beth refuses and Carter pitches a fit. When she tries to force the shirt off of Carter, a woman says what she’s doing is child abuse. She begins recording Beth, who then takes her phone and destroys it.

Beth walks out after the scene in the store. Carter soon follows and apologizes. She gives him some words of advice when it comes to wanting nice things. She says to never let anyone outwork you — ever.

Joseph Spears is still alive and being held by Mo. Rainwater calls up John to let him know that he’s found out who ordered the attack on John’s family. He has a picture of the man, but John doesn’t recognize him. The man is currently in state prison. Rainwater hopes this helps John and the Duttons get to the bottom of what happened.

Mo brings Joseph out and tells John this is the man who helped put the hit together. Mo leaves Joseph in John’s hands now.

Kayce & Monica Have A Shocking Fight

Kayce returns to the house for dinner, but Monica and Tate haven’t come down. He brings the food up to them, and Monica is sitting on the floor by the bed. Tate is under the bed and refuses to come out. Kayce thinks Tate should see a doctor and drags him out from under the bed. Tate screams as Kayce tries to settle him down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31P03v_0cwiq8i400
Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes on ‘Yellowstone.’ (Everett Collection/Paramount Network)

Kayce tells Monica that Tate isn’t scared. He thinks she is the one making Tate scared. Monica and Kayce fight, with Monica calling this place “evil.” Things escalate and Monica stuns Tate with a confession. “I hate you,” she says to Kayce. She pleads with Kayce to let her go home.

Before Jimmy leaves, Walker reveals that he’s headed to one of the best cattle ranches out there. Walker says that he wouldn’t even come back here. “The biggest regret of my life is leaving the place you’re going to,” Walker admits.

John Dutton Kills Again

Beth lets Rip have the parenting win with Carter. She tells Rip that he was right. Carter tricked her. Rip says he’ll work on the boy for a while. He thinks there’s a man in there somewhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QnnYi_0cwiq8i400
Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton. (Everett Collection/Paramount Network)

John brings Joseph out to the middle of nowhere in Wyoming. Instead of just killing him instantly, he lets Joseph have a fair shot at killing him. They have a shootout, but John wins in the end. As he always does.

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

How To Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 & The Past 3 Seasons

‘Yellowstone’ returns for its highly-anticipated fourth season on November 7. If you need to get caught up on all things ‘Yellowstone,’ here’s how you can watch the previous 3 seasons and the upcoming season 4. Yellowstone is cable’s #1 for a reason. It’s that good. The past 3 seasons of...
TV SERIES
B105

The ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Spoiler That Everyone Missed

As Season 4 of Yellowstone approaches (Nov. 7, Paramount Network), fans are anxious to find out who shot John Dutton, bombed Beth Dutton and attacked Kayce Dutton. No shortage of fan theories abound, but the answer may be obvious. Many have leaned into a multiple attackers theory, because no one...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Wyoming State
thefocus.news

Why did Rip kill Roarke in the Yellowstone season 4 premiere on Sunday?

Sunday’s explosive two-hour season 4 premiere of Yellowstone gave audiences a lot to chew on: Tate pulling the trigger on a masked invader; Beth’s office exploding, with her in it; and Rip killing Roarke by throwing a rattlesnake at him. But the question now plaguing many viewers’ minds is why Rip killed Roarke in the first place.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Why Beth Isn’t Telling Rip Her Big Secret

The new season of “Yellowstone” is off to a great start and we aren’t even halfway through the season yet. There are certainly more bombshells and iconic moments to come and one may be on the tip of Beth Dutton’s tongue. As practically “Yellowstone” fan knows, Beth is unable to bear children due to an incident involving her brother, Jamie Dutton, when they were younger. Jamie takes his little sister to a clinic to have her pregnancy terminated. In doing so, he agrees to the procedure that will leave Beth infertile. Beth has held a grudge against her brother ever since.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Drops a Bad Omen on Fans With New Monica Dutton Teaser

The ever-growing excitement continues for a brand new season of “Yellowstone” continues with just two weeks left. The wait for season four has been long and difficult, but almost every “Yellowstone” fan believes it will be well worth it. We have been waiting for a new season ever since the third season ended on the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers. The show did a terrific job of building up suspense and kept it going into the offseason. “Yellowstone” has dropped numerous hints on its social media pages, including several teaser trailers.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hit Taylor Sheridan Series Leaving Paramount Network

A fan-favorite series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is leaving Paramount Network. The Last Cowboy, an unscripted documentary-competition series, is moving from Paramount Network to CMT for its second season, it was confirmed in late October. Produced for CMT by Truly Original, The Last Cowboy Season 2 is set to premiere on the network on Friday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Confession#Yellowstone National Park
929nin.com

Did You Know Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars in ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Does Upcoming ‘Yellowstone’ Episode Title Hint at Beth Dutton’s Death?

The level of excitement for the brand new season of “Yellowstone” continues to rise as we are now just days away from season four. Fans of the hit Paramount Network series have had their patience tested with the wait for a new “Yellowstone” season. Earlier this year, rumors of when a new season might arrive kept us all on the edges of our seats. Now, the glorious day is just over a week away as “Yellowstone” fans rejoice over its return. As if the excitement level weren’t already high enough, “Yellowstone” also gave fans a little present yesterday. The show released the titles of each season four episode on Wednesday afternoon, sending fans into investigation mode. That includes us here at Outsider, where we have combed over possible meanings of these titles dozens of times. Yes, it is entirely possible to overthink and read too much into these 10 episode titles — but let’s do it anyway.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Teeter Actress Jen Landon Says the Payback the Duttons Will Get Is ‘Incomparable’

In Season 3 of “Yellowstone,” Jen Landon’s character, Teeter, got a taste of how the Dutton Ranch does revenge. After she and Colby (Denim Richards) got attacked in a river, the ranch hands banded together to torture and kill the man responsible for the attack, Wade Morrow (Boots Southerland). Of course, that show of solidarity was not without a price: first Teeter and several of the other ranch hands had to get branded to prove their devotion to the Dutton Ranch.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Were Surprised Others Knew This Kayce Dutton Clothing Item

Okay, all of you Outsiders are going to love this. Yellowstone fans on Reddit are talking about the ghillie suit that Kayce Dutton wore in the show. If you are an avid follower of Yellowstone like we are, then you know all about Kayce Dutton (played by Luke Grimes). He is one of the main characters on the hit Paramount Network show. Kayce is the son of John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner). He is married to his wife, Monica, and together they have a son named Tate (Brecken Merrill).
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Parenting
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Stunned After Realizing Who Plays Travis Wheatley

Yellowstone fans are having their “mind blown” by Taylor Sheridan entering his Yellowstone canon as one Travis Wheatley. Taylor Sheridan is a man who wears all the hats. Alongside co-creating, writing, scripting, directing, and producing Yellowstone, he’s also joining the fray as an actor for Season 4. Fans seeing Sheridan on-screen for the first time still can’t believe it, either. But sure enough, Sheridan is set to play a much bigger role in Yellowstone canon moving forward as Travis Wheatley, horsemaster extraordinaire.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ New Star Finn Little Warns ‘You Better Be Sitting Down’ for Season 4 Premiere

“Yellowstone” newcomer Finn Little has been counting down the days until his debut on the hit Paramount Network series. Finn Little is one of a couple of new faces that “Yellowstone” fans will soon become acquainted with. He joins veteran actresses Jacki Weaver and Piper Perabo as brand new cast members for the upcoming new season. Little will be playing “Carter,” a new character on “Yellowstone” that we know little about (no pun intended). It is safe to say that Finn Little is very excited to be joining “Yellowstone” for the fourth season. He’s been using social media to interact with fans of the show and also launched a countdown to the first new episode. Fans have been very receptive to Little and have noted how excited they are to see him on the Dutton Ranch.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser's Dad Was Also a Well-Known Star

Before he earned crowds of new fans with his role as Rip Wheeler on Paramount Network's Yellowstone, stardom was already prominent in Cole Hauser's family. The actor is the son of Gerald Dwight "Wings" Hauser, the beloved actor and director who earned a cult following for his roles in beloved action films like A Soldier's Story and Tough Guys Don't Dance, his supporting role in the latter film even earning him an Independent Spirit Award nomination. For Hauser, however, Wings was just "dad."
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

Does ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 6 Title Reveal a Future for Carter with Rip Wheeler?

“Yellowstone” Season 4’s Episode 6 has an intriguing title, and it hints at some heartwarming possibilities for young Carter (Finn Little). The episode, which is titled, “I Want to Be Him,” sounds like it may include some scenes in which Carter looks up to Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). Could John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) gruff enforcer become a mentor to the kid?
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
102K+
Followers
11K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy