Anti-corruption party holds lead in Bulgaria's elections

By VESELIN TOSHKOV - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 6 days ago

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A newly founded anti-corruption party held a narrow lead...

US News and World Report

Bulgaria's Centrist Party Launches Coalition Talks After Surprise Election Win

SOFIA (Reuters) -Bulgaria's new centrist anti-graft party We Continue The Change (PP) will start talks to form a government on Tuesday after its surprise victory in Sunday's national election, the party's leader said. With pledges to root out widespread corruption and bring prosperity to the European Union's poorest country, PP,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulgaria#Anti Corruption#Right Opposition#Gerb#Ap#Gallup International#Gerb Party
AFP

Surprise election win could end Bulgaria's long political deadlock

Hopes were rising in Bulgaria Monday that a government can finally be formed, after the third general election in a year produced a surprise winner. With over 93 percent of the ballots counted from Sunday's elections, the centrist We Continue the Change (PP) formation, founded in September by two Harvard-educated former entrepreneurs, was set for a surprise win with 25.46 percent of the votes. "I hope that they will be reasonable enough to form a government... These are the third elections in a year which is too much already," graphic designer Lyuba Yanchuleva, 67, told AFP while walking her dog in Sofia on Monday morning. A series of scandals about misuse of taxpayers money relegated the conservative GERB party of three-time premier Boyko Borisov to second place with some 22.78 percent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
International Business Times

Anti-graft Party In Close Race With Conservatives In Bulgaria

An anti-graft party was in a neck-and-neck race with the conservatives, according to exit polls Sunday, in the third general election this year as Bulgaria fights its deadliest coronavirus wave. We Continue the Change, led by two Harvard-educated former businessmen, garnered 23 percent of the vote, just below nearly 25...
POLITICS
