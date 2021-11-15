DUREGGER: Increase CAPS availability

Last month, University officials notified students of a planned IT migration from Google Suite — including Gmail, Google Drive and Google Calendar — to Microsoft’s Office 365 platform — including OneDrive and Office Online. The transition is set to take place at the end of this academic year and was primarily justified with the fact that University faculty, staff and students will all be on the same platform. Currently, faculty and staff use Office 365 while students use Google. The migration came as a surprise — there was scant communication from the University prior to the formal announcement. As such, students were swift to reply with negative comments, including an online petition to stop the switch. Currently at about 5,300 signatures, the petition argues the current system is not broken and does not need fixing.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO