Winter will be here before we know it, and just to be sure that we acknowledge the fact, there are signs along the way. Most of them I dislike heartily, like the darkness that falls so early now. I confess; I need sunlight – lots of it. I probably have SAD – Seasonal Affective Disorder or Sunlight Always Delights or Sunshine Adds Dimples to my smile. Whatever you want to call it, I need that light. It makes me much happier, and if you spend any time with me, you want me to be happy. I’m not much fun when I’m a grouch.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO