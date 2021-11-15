Shelley breaks MSU passing record in win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jason Shelley knew he wanted to play quarterback even when others doubted.

In his first year with Missouri State, Shelley has guided the Bears to a 7-3 record with the playoffs on the horizon.

Shelley isn’t only making an impact on the field, but also in the MSU record books.

During the win over Northern Iowa, Shelley broke the Missouri State single-season passing yards record as he sits with 2,817 yards.

“It’s kind of something I have been dealing with since high school,” Shelley said. “I’ve been told that I wouldn’t be a quarterback, or a college quarterback, or an NFL quarterback. I go out there every week in practice and not try to prove other people wrong, just to prove myself right. I think I can do, whatever I put my mind to I am capable of being a Division 1 quarterback, NFL quarterback. I just have to go out there and show my talent and show what I can do.”

The previous record, 2,741 yards held by Jay Rodgers, had been held since 1999.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.