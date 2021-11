If you are a Carolina Panthers fan and have some sort of free-floating happiness when you hear the words “Arizona Cardinals,” that’s with good reason. The Panthers have been incredibly successful against Arizona. They are 11-4 in regular-season games vs. the Cards, which is the Panthers’ best winning percentage (73.3%) against any NFC team. You may also recall that the Panthers have whipped the Cardinals twice in the playoffs in the past seven years — once in a wild-card game and once in the NFC Championship in an unforgettable 49-15 rout in January 2016.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO