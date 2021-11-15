China's Retail Sales Beat Forecasts in October, Despite Property Market Slump

Things are expensive: both the important and the not-so-important stuff. October saw the largest year-to-year increase in the consumer price index in over 30 years. Inflation remains a top concern for the average American consumer as some stress over the price of everyday essentials like milk, beef, and gasoline. But that doesn't seem to be affecting overall retail shopping. U.S. retail sales rose by 1.7% in October, a sign that consumers are willing to spend more heading into the holidays despite rising inflation. The elevated spending levels suggest solid holiday sales this month and next. On top of that, major retailers like Target and Walmart have come out this week and said they're set to be fully stocked for the holiday season, easing any concerns customers might have about supply chain issues leaving empty shelves before the holidays. Brittain Ladd, retail strategist and consultant, joins None of the Above to discuss.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO