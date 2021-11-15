ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's Retail Sales Beat Forecasts in October, Despite Property Market Slump

By Evelyn Cheng, CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING — China's retail sales rose more than expected in October, even as fixed asset investment remained sluggish, according to data released Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics. October retail sales grew by 4.9% from a year ago, beating a Reuters' poll forecasting 3.5% growth, and faster than...

Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
VentureBeat

Niko Partners cuts forecast for China’s game market

Niko Partners has cut its forecast for China’s video game market for the first time in 20 years due to a weakening outlook. The market research firm expects China’s market to generate $47 billion in 2021, which is down $460 million from an earlier forecast due to a variety of factors, including strict regulations on young gamers and a temporary freeze on game approvals. China recently limited gamers under 18 to three hours of gaming per week.
kfgo.com

China’s land sales slump for 4th month as property woes worsen

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese government’s revenue from land sales slumped for a fourth month in October compared with year ago levels, as cash-strapped developers moved cautiously on land buying after tighter regulatory curbs on fresh borrowing. The value of government land sales in October declined 13.14% from a year...
CNN

Oil prices are finally falling. Thank China and Joe Biden

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The price of oil has shot up this...
FOX2548 & WIProud

Crude Oil Prices Drop to Lowest in 6 Weeks

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. This could help prices at the pump…oil prices drop below 80-dollars a barrel. It’s now at its lowest level in six weeks. It comes after OPEC and the International Energy Agency warned of an impending oversupply. There are also rising coronavirus cases in Europe, and that’s increasing the […]
Reuters

China walks a tightrope on property clampdown

BEIJING, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China's property sector, a major driver of economic growth, has weakened sharply this year as Beijing cracks down on speculators and indebted developers in a broad push to ease financial risks, with prices of new homes down for the first time in six years. In...
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
Seeking Alpha

Inflation Contributes To Higher October Retail Sales

Wednesday's October retail sales report showed a strong retail sales increase, month over month (MoM) of 1.7% and a year over year (YoY) increase of 16.3%. Wednesday's October retail sales report showed a strong retail sales increase, month over month (MoM) of 1.7% and a year over year (YoY) increase of 16.3%. Inflation has been the topic du jour and this has contributed to the increase in the retail sales data. The following two charts show 'real' retail sales, i.e., adjusted for inflation, for both the month over month and year over year time periods. The first chart shows real retail sales increased .7% MoM versus the reported nominal rate of 1.7% and the second chart shows YoY real retail sales increased 9.5% versus the nominal 16.3% increase reported.
AFP

UN warns of soaring prices in 2022 due to freight rate spike

The United Nations warned Thursday that a surge in container freight rates could mean higher prices for consumers next year unless pandemic-fuelled problems are untangled. The UN's trade and development agency (UNCTAD) said global import price levels could increase by 11 percent and consumer price levels by 1.5 percent between now and 2023. "Global consumer prices will rise significantly in the year ahead until shipping supply chain disruptions are unblocked and port constraints and terminal inefficiencies are tackled," UNCTAD said in its Review of Maritime Transport 2021 report. Global supply chains faced unprecedented demand from the second half of 2020 onwards as consumers spent on goods rather than services during coronavirus lockdowns.
eiu.com

Depression in China’s property market far from over

In October new‑home prices rose in 13 out of 70 surveyed cities in month-on-month terms, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on October 20th. This compares with 27 in September and 46 in August. China’s residential property market needs more time to adjust to the shock...
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Retail sales show big October gain

WASHINGTON – Americans largely shrugged off higher prices last month and stepped up their spending at retail stores and online, providing a boost to the economy. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7% in October from September, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday. That's the biggest gain since March and up from 0.8% in the previous month. Much of the sales increase also reflected higher prices.
cheddar.com

Retail Sales Up Despite Inflation Concerns

Things are expensive: both the important and the not-so-important stuff. October saw the largest year-to-year increase in the consumer price index in over 30 years. Inflation remains a top concern for the average American consumer as some stress over the price of everyday essentials like milk, beef, and gasoline. But that doesn't seem to be affecting overall retail shopping. U.S. retail sales rose by 1.7% in October, a sign that consumers are willing to spend more heading into the holidays despite rising inflation. The elevated spending levels suggest solid holiday sales this month and next. On top of that, major retailers like Target and Walmart have come out this week and said they're set to be fully stocked for the holiday season, easing any concerns customers might have about supply chain issues leaving empty shelves before the holidays. Brittain Ladd, retail strategist and consultant, joins None of the Above to discuss.
