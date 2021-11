You can find Seasoned Gaming’s review policy here. Eremite Games’ Against the Storm is a unique game that takes two seemingly incompatible genres and creates a hybrid game that not just works, but is surprisingly fun and beautiful; Against the Storm is part rogue-lite and part city builder. This is a seemingly impossible mix of game genres. Rogue-lites require multiple, short (usually) runs that result in a victory or a death with the entire point being to get some sort of upgrade or unlock which hopefully makes your next attempt easier. City Builders are typically more focused on persistence, starting a city or civilization from nothing to see if it grows, thrives, and overcomes obstacles. So how does Against the Storm meld these genres into something new and unique?

