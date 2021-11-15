Local Offers

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A three-alarm fire that broke out in Trenton early Saturday morning has displaced 26 people, according to the Red Cross of New Jersey. The fire was reported around 2:15 a.m. and placed under control at 4:30 a.m. Credit: Red Cross of New Jersey The fire affected multiple homes and one person was rescued from the flames. There’s no word on that person’s condition at this time. Our Disaster Action Team responded to a #fire affecting several homes on East State Street in Trenton this morning, helping 9 families (26 people) with Red Cross emergency assistance for temporary lodging, food, clothing and other immediate needs. pic.twitter.com/BfUqGpduCQ — Red Cross New Jersey (@NJRedCross) November 20, 2021 Red Cross is currently helping nine families — 26 people — who are displaced with emergency assistance for temporary housing, lodging, food, clothing, and other immediate needs.

