ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Metro officer, K9 injured while apprehending woman who broke into south Nashville church

By Chelsea Beimfohr
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKhgI_0cwim7gV00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– On Thursday night, staff members of Christ For The Nations Church began receiving alerts on their phones that motion had been detected on their security cameras.

When Associate Director of Outreach and Worship, Joe Hemphill, looked at the video feed, he saw a woman inside the sanctuary with a tablecloth or blanket tied around her neck.

‘Someone brought a gun in a church’: 911 call details tense moment for Nashville congregation

“My buddy, who is on staff with me, texts me and goes, ‘hey, who’s the person in the cape on stage?’ And I was like, goodness this is not good,” Hemphill said.

Mero Police say the woman inside was 37-year-old Bonnie McLemore. She shattered a window on the side of the building to get into the church.

“She moved a bunch of stuff around. The hallways were kind of a mess, but nothing was like really damaged or broken other than the window she came through,” Hemphill said.

When Metro Police arrived on scene, they told McLemore to surrender or a police dog would be entering the building. A press release says McLemore then placed a chair in the window to block the canine team from coming inside the building.

After making several announcements over a loudspeaker a Metro Police Canine team, Otto and Officer Austin Bass, made their way through the broken window. Once inside, McLemore tried to stab Otto in the neck with a pair of scissors, but she was quickly restrained and taken into custody.

Both canine team members received cuts from broken glass. Officer Bass received stitches in his hand and K9 Otto was treated at a local veterinarian hospital for a laceration to one of his paws.

“She was doing something she shouldn’t have done and I hate that it had to go this way, or it went this way, but maybe the Lord can use this in her life as part of her story. And I’d love to see year or months from now a redeemed individual,” Hemphill said.

McLemore drove to the church in a Dodge Charger that she admitted to stealing earlier on Thursday from McNally Drive. She remains in jail on $42,000 bond on burglary, auto theft, aggravated animal cruelty and vandalism charges.

Hemphill says there was minimal damage to the church building.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHNT News 19

Who killed Young Dolph? Memphis Police share suspect photos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released photos Thursday of suspects believed to be involved in a fatal South Memphis shooting that took the life of rapper Young Dolph. The photos show a person in gray pants and a dark hoodie with gun in hand, apparently firing. Police also released a photo of a white car that may be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
WHNT News 19

Four dead after apparent murder-suicide involving former Baltimore County officer and family

11/19/21 10:37 a.m. — WDVM initially reported that a shooting ensued between police and the car of interest. This information has since been updated, Maryland State Police has specified that no shooting occurred between officers and the suspect. UPDATE 11/19/21 8:04 a.m. — Maryland State Police are calling Thursday’s incident an apparent murder-suicide after identifying […]
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Church Building#Animal Cruelty#Wkrn#Metro Police Canine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy