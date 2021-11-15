ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo gallery: Broncos sport bright orange color rush uniforms against Eagles Sunday

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 6 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Every team in the National Football League is scheduled to wear a special uniform for its color rush week, and this was the week for the Denver Broncos as the team wore bright orange at Empower Field against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Unfortunately, the loud color didn’t bring a winning presence to the team as the Broncos lost 30-13 . But the uniforms certainly got plenty of attention.

  • Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz (77) reacts to a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)
    Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during the second half of an NFL football game agaisnt the Philadelphia Eagles , Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) celebrates a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)
    Denver Broncos offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (76) runs a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)
    The Denver Broncos defense pose for a picture against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)
    Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles free safety Anthony Harris (28) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) runs back fumble recovery for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos lose 30-13 to Philadelphia Eagles at Empower Field

chatsports.com

Broncos up-down drill: Highs and lows for Denver against the Eagles

Up: The “D” returns. If it were our call, the Broncos’ current flying horse head logo would go the way of the dodo and the team would rock its Elway-era “D” helmets in perpetuity. For now, we’ll take this one week. Down: Orange overload. As glorious as it was to...
NFL
