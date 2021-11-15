Photo gallery: Broncos sport bright orange color rush uniforms against Eagles Sunday
DENVER (KDVR) — Every team in the National Football League is scheduled to wear a special uniform for its color rush week, and this was the week for the Denver Broncos as the team wore bright orange at Empower Field against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Unfortunately, the loud color didn’t bring a winning presence to the team as the Broncos lost 30-13 . But the uniforms certainly got plenty of attention.
