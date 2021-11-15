Discovery of a novel pseudo Î²-hairpin structure of N-truncated amyloid-Î² for use as a vaccine against Alzheimer's disease

The intestinal parasite, Cryptosporidium, is a major contributor to global child mortality and causes opportunistic infection in immune deficient individuals. Innate resistance to Cryptosporidium, which specifically invades enterocytes, is dependent on the production of IFN-Î³, yet whether enterocytes contribute to parasite control is poorly understood. In this study, utilizing a mouse-adapted strain of C. parvum, we show that epithelial-derived IL-18 synergized with IL-12 to stimulate innate lymphoid cell (ILC) production of IFN-Î³ required for early parasite control. The loss of IFN-Î³-mediated STAT1 signaling in enterocytes, but not dendritic cells or macrophages, antagonized early parasite control. Transcriptional profiling of enterocytes from infected mice identified an IFN-Î³ signature and enrichment of the anti-microbial effectors IDO, GBP, and IRG. Deletion experiments identified a role for Irgm1/m3 in parasite control. Thus, enterocytes promote ILC production of IFN-Î³ that acts on enterocytes to restrict the growth of Cryptosporidium.
