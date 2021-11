Need something fresh this week? How about scouting out and planning for a heist? That's what you'll be doing in Spirited Thief and you can get in on the action early. Planned to release on Steam in 2022, the developer has turned on their Steam Playtest, so anyone can request access to play through the current open Alpha version. The developer mentioned they've been developing some of it on Manjaro Linux too which is interesting to see.

