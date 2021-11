Shawn Porter says Terence Crawford is more easily rattled outside the ring!. There’s one thing we all know about Shawn Porter (30-3-1, 17KOs) which has never been questioned, and that’s his mental game. The two-time welterweight champion has never been rattled outside of the ring, and very rarely inside of it. However, if you ask him, the same can’t be said for his upcoming opponent, WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (37-0, 28KOs).

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO