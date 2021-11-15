ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Clean-Up Underway On Long Island After Tornado Touches Down

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tornado touched down on parts of...

newyork.cbslocal.com

WSFA

NWS: Tornado touched down in Elmore County on Nov. 11

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sometimes Mother Nature can throw some big curveballs our way. Last Thursday is one great example of such a curveball in our part of the state. That’s because an EF-0 tornado touched down in rural Elmore County on a day when the ingredients present weren’t really supportive of strong to severe thunderstorms.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
CBS New York

Suffolk County Resident ‘Blessed To Be Alive’ After Historic Storm, Tornadoes On Long Island

WESTHAMPTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A record four tornadoes touched down on Long Island, creating four paths of destruction, over the weekend. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Monday, three were in Suffolk County. A tornado warning appeared on what was a sunny Saturday. Suddenly, there were fiercely swirling winds and afternoon darkness. “I just sounded like a jet, like right over the house and it just kept getting louder and louder,” said John Zeller, an East Islip resident. “All of the sudden I saw the wall of water and just wind and darkness. So I went inside and I said, ‘Hun I think this is...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

NWS: Historic 6 tornadoes struck Long Island on Saturday

A total of six tornadoes struck Long Island Saturday, an all-time daily record for the region. The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that a fifth and sixth tornado hit in North Bellport and the Hampton Bays area, respectively. The four other tornadoes that touched down on Long Island were in...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
101.5 WPDH

At Least 4 Tornados Touch Down Across New York State

Some parts of New York experienced a November tornado for the first time ever. On Friday around 11:15 a.m. a tornado touched down in Dutchess County. The National Weather Service says an EF1 tornado made its way through the Town Of Washington. The twister reached speeds of up to 90 miles per hour and traveled for 2.5 miles ending just northeast of Butts Hollow Road.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

A Confirmed Tornado Touched Down in Millbrook

Parts of the Hudson Valley saw intense weather over the weekend with reports of hail, thunderstorms and a confirmed tornado. On Friday November 12th, meteorologist called for heavy rains and winds across the mid-Hudson region. Dangerous weather was said to continue later Saturday afternoon November 13th, as well. Friday's storm...
MILLBROOK, NY
NBC Connecticut

Cheshire Residents Cleaning Up After Tornado Damage

Trees snapped and some were completely uprooted. That’s what you’ll find in the area of Warren and Willow streets in Cheshire. Debris lies as evidence of how powerful Saturday’s tornado was. Witnesses say the EF-0 tornado swept through this neighborhood with fierce intensity. “It was a big noise. It was...
CHESHIRE, CT
NECN

Tornado Touchdown Total Stands at 8 From Long Island Through New England. Here's What We Know

A pool of cold air in the middle levels of the atmosphere, an incredibly strong jet stream level disturbance, changing wind direction with height and the overturning of unseasonably warm air as a cold front approached with a shot of more typical November chill all combined for a setup that delivered about as many tornadoes in one small geographic area of the coastal northeast corridor as you'll see in a severe weather event.
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

Clean-up continues following weekend tornadoes

The National Weather Service confirmed that four separate small tornadoes touched down in the state on Saturday. Significant damage remained in Cheshire on Monday morning. Crews kick-started the cleanup efforts on Sunday, but they still had quite a bit of work ahead of them. On Country Club Road, not only did the storm flatten a fence, but high winds also turned a trampoline from a family’s backyard into a hunk of mangled metal. It ended up dangling from power lines.
CHESHIRE, CT
pix11.com

Possible tornadoes damage Long Island homes

Severe weather tore through the tri-state area Saturday, bringing heavy rain, bursts of hail and even possible tornadoes. Now, residents on Long Island — which seemed to sustain the majority of the destruction — are picking up the pieces.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

NWS: 4 tornadoes touched down in Connecticut during Saturday's severe weather

The National Weather Service says four tornadoes touched down in Connecticut during Sunday's severe weather. The tornadoes were confirmed in Cheshire, Branford, Stonington and Plainfield. The EF-0 tornado in Plainfield even traveled into Rhode Island. The National Weather Service is issuing information about the three incidents on its website. Meanwhile,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

Suspected Tornado Leaves Behind Trail Of Damage On Long Island

UPDATE 11/14/2021: National Weather Service Confirms Tornado Touched Down On Long Island LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A suspected tornado touched down on Long Island on Saturday, leaving a lot of people running for cover. As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports, the storm was fast-moving but intense. Strong winds brought a tree down onto a car in Levittown, and many who live in the area say they are just thankful no one was inside when it happened. The winds were fierce and the rain was heavy as the suspected tornado whipped through parts of Long Island, leaving behind a trail of damage and destruction. Ann Pizaro...
LEVITTOWN, NY

