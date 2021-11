The New York Rangers look legit this season with the stellar play by Igor Shesterkin, Chris Kreider having himself a season and bid for the next captain of the team, and Adam Fox avoiding the sophomore slump. That being said at some point this year they should be looking to add help to shore up their forward group. There’s a lot of inexperience among the forwards, so they were already looking to add some reinforcements, but with the recent season-ending injury to Sammy Blais, their timetable would have to be moved up.

