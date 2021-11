When the Seattle Kraken signed Philipp Grubauer, he was expected to be the backbone of the team and put up similar numbers to last season when he was with the Colorado Avalanche. Unfortunately, that has not been the case; he is one of the worst statistical goaltenders in the league this season. Seattle needs him to recapture his form quickly if they intend to push for a playoff spot.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO