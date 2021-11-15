ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Leave No Traces’ Director Calls Infamous 1983 Killing Of Polish Teen “Kafkaesque” – Contenders L.A.

By Brandon Choe
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oJM1d_0cwij7VS00

Leave No Traces director Jan P. Matuszynski said that although the Polish population might know about the murder of Grzegorz Przemyk, most didn’t understand the full scope of the operation. Matuszynski and lead actor Tomasz Zietek joined film critic Todd McCarthy to talk about the political drama during Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles award-season event Sunday at the DGA Theater.

“No one knew the details — just names and if they had gotten beaten up,” Matuszynski said. “If you go more into the characters, which is in the film, they didn’t know how much of a cover-up it was. The problem was not the situation in the police station. The problem was that it was getting more and more political. This is something that is universal.”

The film, which premiered at Venice, is Poland’s official entry in this year’s International Film Oscar race. It’s set in 1983, when Poland is shaken by the case of Przemyk (Gorski), a high school student who’s beaten to death by militia for refusing to show his identity documents. Based on true events, Leave No Traces follows the story of Jurek (Zietek), the only witness of the beating, who became the No. 1 enemy of the state overnight. The oppressive regime used its whole apparatus – the secret service, militia, the media and the courts – to squeeze Jurek and other people close to the case, including his parents and Przemyk’s mother, Barbara (Sandra Korezniak).

Venice Review: ‘Leave No Traces’

Matuszynski explained through despite four years of working working on the film, he has yet to understand the police’s motivation in fatally beating the 18-year-old.

“The whole thing is Kafkaesque,” the filmmaker said. “I don’t know. I would like to know the answer, but that’s part of the job. It all starts with Przemyk not showing his ID even though he had it on him. At the time, he didn’t have to show it due to the suspension of martial law, and he used his civil rights, which is something I admire. The freedom is symbolic.”

Zietek said the case served as a milestone of his parents’ generation.

“Almost everyone remembered the situation as traumatic,” he said.

Movies
Deadline

‘Swan Song’s Mahershala Ali & Benjamin Cleary Contemplate Grief & Replicas For Apple Film – Contenders L.A.

Benjamin Cleary said his upcoming film Swan Song originated from his experience of losing three friends and his own existential questions about grief. “When something like that happens, you see the grief emanate out and affect everyone else around you,” Cleary said Sunday during Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles panel at the DGA Theater. “In a way I just started thinking about, ‘What if someone else close to me passes away? What if I were to pass away? What would happen to my family?'” Swan Song is Stutterer Oscar winner Cleary’s feature directorial debut and follows Ali as a man diagnosed with a...
MOVIES
Deadline

Javier Bardem Tapped Into Psychology Of Abusers “Like Harvey Weinstein” For Spanish Oscar Entry ‘The Good Boss’ – Contenders L.A.

On The Good Boss, Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem reteamed with filmmaker Fernando León de Aranoa to examine “the abuse of power that some people have in their relationships with others,” from the perspective of an abuser. In the Spanish-language dark comedy distributed by Cohen Media Group, Bardem stars as Blanco, a charismatic but controlling factory boss who will go to extreme lengths to protect the world he has created for himself, and to stop his affairs with interns from being exposed to his wife. Bardem noted during his appearance Sunday at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event at the DGA Theater that...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’ Was Personal This Time For Director Tom McGrath – Contenders L.A.

When developing a sequel to the animated hit and Oscar-nominated The Boss Baby, director Tom McGrath drew on his own relationship with his brother, a dynamic that came up as McGrath and producer Jeff Hermann discussed The Boss Baby: Family Business on Sunday at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event. “We fought all the time, were were very competitive, but at the end of the day there was enough love to go around for the both of us,” McGrath said. The sequel even lifts a real event from McGrath’s youth: McGrath missed his brother’s wedding because he was just beginning school...
MOVIES
Deadline

Pedro Almodóvar And Penélope Cruz Talk ‘Parallel Mothers’ And Their Trust In Each Other – Contenders L.A.

Power collaborators Pedro Almodóvar and Penélope Cruz dived into their latest project Parallel Mothers and celebrated the magic of diverse families Sunday during the movie’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles award-season event. “This is a rough story about motherhood, above all,” said Almodóvar of Parallel Mothers, which premiered earlier this year at the Venice Film Festival and is being released in the U.S. by Sony Pictures Classics. “Penélope’s character is hiding something that gave her a sense of guilt, which is very important. It’s something that is very, very hard to perform. She is saying something that is inside...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Benedict Cumberbatch On ‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’: “The Real Electricity Is Love” – Contenders L.A.

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain is about much more than a man who drew remarkable portraits of cats. According to the movie’s star, Benedict Cumberbatch, the Amazon Studios project is about an artist in Victorian London who pursues many subjects with passion: boxing, painting, composing an opera (not a very good one, says Cumberbatch) and theorizing about the mechanical workings of the world, including the mysteries of electricity. “He felt this thing all his life about electricity,” Cumberbatch said on the panel for the movie at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event Sunday. But “the real electricity is love,”...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Andrew Garfield Says ‘Tick, Tick…BOOM!’ Introduced Him To “Long Lost Brother” Jonathan Larson – Contenders L.A.

Andrew Garfield had a year to learn how to sing before starring in Lin Manuel-Miranda’s Tick, Tick…BOOM to take on the role of Jonathan Larson. Now with the film just days away from debuting on Netflix, the Oscar nominee says he’s walking away with a much deeper relationship with the Rent creator. “When I started to understand who Jonathan Larson was, it was as if Lin was re-introducing me to a long-lost brother I didn’t know I had, like  an older brother I felt a kinship with,” Garfield said Sunday during Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles at the DGA Theater. “Someone...
MOVIES
Deadline

Kenneth Branagh On ‘Belfast’: “I Wanted To Go Back And Shake Hands With That 9-Year-Old Version Of Myself” – Contenders L.A.

At Sunday’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event, Belfast writer-director-producer Kenneth Branagh said how thrilled he was by the film’s opening weekend. “Curiously, with the darkness of some of the subject matter, there’s an enormous amount of joy in the story and in the way the characters find humor as a way of trying to deal with the difficulty of the situation. It seems as though the audiences have really responded to that so we’ve had fantastic feedback afterwards.” He went on to speak about his own childhood, which inspired the film. “This is a story of one family, one street,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jane Campion And Benedict Cumberbatch Channeled Paul Newman For ‘The Power Of The Dog’ – Contenders L.A.

Writer-director Jane Campion and star Benedict Cumberbatch said Paul Newman was one of the previous stars who tried to adapt Power of the Dog before them, relating the history of their new film based on Thomas Savage’s book during Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles panel Sunday at the DGA Theater. “The book had been optioned five times before,” Campion said. “Paul Newman apparently optioned it at one point.” Cumberbatch stars as wealthy Montana rancher Phil Burbank. He runs a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons), whose decision to marry Rose (Dunst) and raise her son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee) causes turmoil between...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

