China's Retail Sales Beat Forecasts in October, Despite Property Market Slump

By Evelyn Cheng, CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING — China's retail sales rose more than expected in October, even as fixed asset investment remained sluggish, according to data released Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics. October retail sales grew by 4.9% from a year ago, beating a Reuters' poll forecasting 3.5% growth, and faster than...

CNN

Oil prices are finally falling. Thank China and Joe Biden

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The price of oil has shot up this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
Reuters

China's land sales slump for 4th month as property woes worsen

BEIJING, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Chinese government's revenue from land sales slumped for a fourth month in October compared with year-ago levels, as cash-strapped developers moved cautiously on land buying after tighter regulatory curbs on new borrowing. The value of government land sales in October declined 13.14% from a...
ECONOMY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Markets Nudge Higher as Investors Watch Data, Earnings and Covid

LONDON — European markets edged higher on Friday, looking to eke out a positive week as investors continue to watch economic data, the Covid-19 situation and corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.4% in early trade, with miners climbing 1.8% to lead gains as almost all sectors and major...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China walks a tightrope on property clampdown

BEIJING, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China's property sector, a major driver of economic growth, has weakened sharply this year as Beijing cracks down on speculators and indebted developers in a broad push to ease financial risks, with prices of new homes down for the first time in six years. In...
ECONOMY
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
FOX2548 & WIProud

Crude Oil Prices Drop to Lowest in 6 Weeks

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. This could help prices at the pump…oil prices drop below 80-dollars a barrel. It’s now at its lowest level in six weeks. It comes after OPEC and the International Energy Agency warned of an impending oversupply. There are also rising coronavirus cases in Europe, and that’s increasing the […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

India's Fastest Start-Up to Hit Billion-Dollar Status Is Already Profitable, Says Founder

Indian start-up Mensa Brands has become profitable within just six months of launch, its founder told CNBC. Ananth Narayanan said its aggregator model works exclusively with profitable direct-to-consumer brands, acquiring and scaling them domestically and overseas. The six-month-old start-up said it has plans to go public "down the road." Indian...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Tech giant Alibaba shares plummet to 11 pc amid Beijing's crackdown

Hong Kong, November 19 (ANI): Amid Beijing's continued regulatory crackdown, tech giant Alibaba's shares plunged to nearly 11 per cent on Friday after the company warned of weaker growth this year as China's economy slows. Alibaba (BABA) dropped 10.7 per cent, the steepest decline since its listing in the city...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Inflation Contributes To Higher October Retail Sales

Wednesday's October retail sales report showed a strong retail sales increase, month over month (MoM) of 1.7% and a year over year (YoY) increase of 16.3%. Wednesday's October retail sales report showed a strong retail sales increase, month over month (MoM) of 1.7% and a year over year (YoY) increase of 16.3%. Inflation has been the topic du jour and this has contributed to the increase in the retail sales data. The following two charts show 'real' retail sales, i.e., adjusted for inflation, for both the month over month and year over year time periods. The first chart shows real retail sales increased .7% MoM versus the reported nominal rate of 1.7% and the second chart shows YoY real retail sales increased 9.5% versus the nominal 16.3% increase reported.
BUSINESS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Retail sales show big October gain

WASHINGTON – Americans largely shrugged off higher prices last month and stepped up their spending at retail stores and online, providing a boost to the economy. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7% in October from September, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday. That's the biggest gain since March and up from 0.8% in the previous month. Much of the sales increase also reflected higher prices.
BUSINESS
eiu.com

Depression in China’s property market far from over

In October new‑home prices rose in 13 out of 70 surveyed cities in month-on-month terms, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on October 20th. This compares with 27 in September and 46 in August. China’s residential property market needs more time to adjust to the shock...
REAL ESTATE

