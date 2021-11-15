ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Making Millionaires: California woman wins over $1M Wheel of Fortune jackpot at Circa

By Yan Kaner
WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QiYuN_0cwihRtv00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One lucky visitor is going home with some extra cash in her pocket after winning the jackpot on the slot machines at Circa Las Vegas Sunday.

Nikki from California won $1,075,234.28 million dollars on the Wheel of Fortune machine.

Circa Resort & Casino CEO Derek Stevens was on hand to help her celebrate.

This comes two days after another person won $1,089,850 on the Buffalo Grand Progressive slot machine at Treasure Island Las Vegas Friday afternoon. That winner chose to remain anonymous.

The Circa opened in October 2020.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Sports
The Hill

Five takeaways: House passes Biden's sweeping benefits bill

House Democrats on Friday approved the multitrillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden ’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before Christmas. The vote marked a huge victory for Biden and the Democrats, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Trump congratulates Rittenhouse on acquittal

Former President Trump congratulated Kyle Rittenhouse after a jury found him not guilty of all charges at the conclusion of his homicide trial in Kenosha, Wis., Friday afternoon. A jury in Kenosha acquitted Rittenhouse of all five charges brought against him, including intentional homicide. Rittenhouse was charged with first-degree intentional...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slot Machine#Las Vegas#Millionaires#Klas#Circa Resort Casino#Socal#Buffalo Grand Progressive
NBC News

Prosecution rests in Theranos trial, one fraud charge dropped

The government rested its fraud case against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Friday, and her lawyers swiftly moved to undercut parts of the prosecution’s case. One of the 12 fraud counts was immediately dismissed, the result of an earlier error by prosecutors. The defense had previously asked the government to submit a list of the specific Theranos diagnostic tests for which the patient witnesses allege they received mistaken results.
LAW
WNCT

WNCT

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy