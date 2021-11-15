ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Making Millionaires: California woman wins over $1M Wheel of Fortune jackpot at Circa

By Yan Kaner
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vPTcG_0cwih7Zs00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One lucky visitor is going home with some extra cash in her pocket after winning the jackpot on the slot machines at Circa Las Vegas Sunday.

Nikki from California won $1,075,234.28 million dollars on the Wheel of Fortune machine.

Circa Resort & Casino CEO Derek Stevens was on hand to help her celebrate.

This comes two days after another person won $1,089,850 on the Buffalo Grand Progressive slot machine at Treasure Island Las Vegas Friday afternoon. That winner chose to remain anonymous.

The Circa opened in October 2020.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 1

Related
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy