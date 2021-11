Max Verstappen has "better nerves" than Lewis Hamilton to handle their tense world championship battle, says former Ferrari driver Gerhard Berger.Verstappen currently leads the standings by 19 points with four races to go, and the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend is typically a place where his Red Bull team have dominated in recent years. Berger has first-hand experience of seeing a title battle at close quarters, having finished third in the championship twice in his career for Ferrari.Berger told ORF: “I think Max is the cooler of the two. He has the better nerves. When Max crosses the line after...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO