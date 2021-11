Without some of their best players on Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals got a win over the San Francisco 49ers in convincing fashion. Prior to kickoff on Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals announced that quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins would not be playing due to injury. Already without J.J. Watt on the defensive side of the ball, the optimism about Arizona getting a win over the San Francisco 49ers certainly took a hit when the Cardinals revealed the status of Murray and Hopkins.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO