The US industrial market continues to shatter records, with occupancy increasing by 540 million square feet over the last year, a new all-time high. The third quarter posted net absorption numbers exceeding 158.8 million square feet, the largest quarterly increase since 2008, while asking rents ticked up to $7.11 per square foot (also a new high), according to Transwestern Real Estate Services. More than one-third of the 44 markets Transwestern tracks reported double-digit percentage growth year over year.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO