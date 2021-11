Two rival groups of Oklahoma high school students taught us all a lesson in unity during Friday night's Putnam City North @ Putnam City West football game. As a surprise for all the fans, PC West and PC North bands set aside their differences and play as one. Their goal--to set an example of unity in the most divisive of times. The cross-town rivals' bands secretly practiced for weeks on the performance to show how even an historic rivalry can't stop people from banding together.

PUTNAM, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO