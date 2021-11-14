Police log: 11-15-21

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

James Chase was arrested on warrant for threat to commit crime, shoplifting over $250 worth of goods from a retail store and larceny worth over $1200 at 4:38 p.m. Friday.

Cesar Deleon-Ortega , 23, of 90 Henry Ave., was arrested for reckless operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of ammunition, miscellaneous equipment violation, failure to stop for police, ​​violation of a one-way street, number plate violation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop/yield, failure to signal and violation of marked lanes at 9:59 p.m. Friday.

Carlos Garcia-Ramirez , 22, of 89 Euclid Ave., was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and consuming alcohol from an open container 12:47 a.m. Sunday.

Kimberly Gomez-Gonzalez , 31, of 111 Bullfinch Road, was arrested for assault and battery of a family/household member at 3:21 a.m. Sunday.

Justin Mokler , 38, of 44 Dix St., Revere, was arrested on warrant for two counts of larceny over $1200, larceny from building, daytime breaking and entering, possession of a burglarious instrument, city knife ordinance violation and class B drug possession at 6:14 a.m. Saturday.

Xavier Rosado, of 20 Heaths Ct., was arrested for assault and battery of a family/household member 4:41 a.m. Sunday.

Amanda Santa Reyes , 24, of 24 Flint Ln., was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (second offence) at 02:38 a.m. Sunday.

Accidents

A motor vehicle accident was reported at 12:28 a.m. Friday at 316 Essex St.; at 5:12 a.m. Friday at Boston and Washington streets; at 12:04 p.m. Friday at Cottage and Court streets; at 12:32 p.m. Friday at Hanover and Washington streets; at 3:49 p.m. Friday at Linden and Summer streets; at 9:16 p.m. Friday at Bowler and Chestnut streets; at 10:03 a.m. Saturday at 100 Boston St.; at 10:04 a.m. Saturday at 75 Boston St.; at 3:31 p.m. Saturday at Nelson Street and Western Avenue; at 3:44 p.m. Saturday at 818 Western Ave.; at 4:26 p.m. Saturday at 494 Western Ave.; at 5:37 p.m. Saturday at 94 Euclid Ave.; at 8:57 p.m. Saturday on Lynnway Rotary; at 1:25 a.m. Sunday at Andrew and Market streets.

A hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported at 4:27 p.m. Friday at 506 Eastern Ave.; at 6:07 p.m. Friday at Amity and Washington streets; at 8:48 a.m. Saturday at 43 Baker St.; at 6:51 p.m. Saturday at 250 Maple St.

A motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported at 12:57 a.m. Friday at 16 Congress St.; at 10:57 a.m. Friday at Eastern Avenue and Essex St.; at 4:33 p.m. Friday at Boston and Myrtle street; at 8:15 a.m. Saturday at Boston and Kirtland streets; at 5:26 p.m. Saturday at 118 Cottage St.; at 5:57 p.m. Saturday at Oxford and Washington streets; at 6:27 p.m. Saturday at Barrett and Boston streets; at 1:33 a.m. Sunday at Exchange Street.

Assault and Battery

An assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was reported at 4:45 a.m. Friday at Kingsley Terrace.

Breaking and Entering

A report of past breaking and entering at 9:10 a.m. Friday at 156 Franklin St.; at 8:04 a.m. Saturday at 50 Webster St.; at 9:05 a.m. Saturday at Market and Oxford streets; at 9:09 a.m. Saturday at 163 Lewis St.; at 9:21 a.m. Saturday at 216 Oxford St.; at 1:37 p.m. Saturday at 61 Rogers Ave.

A report of past motor vehicle breaking and entering at 10:30 a.m. Friday at One Dollar Zone at 50 Boston St.; at 11:05 a.m. Saturday at 79 Franklin St.

Fights

A fight was reported at 8:34 p.m. Friday at 60 Boston St.; at 10:35 p.m. Friday at McDonalds at 60 Boston St.; at 3:38 a.m. Saturday at 163 Williams Ave.

A fight with a weapon was reported at 11:31 p.m. at 159 Beacon Hill Ave.

Gunshots

Gunshots were reported at 3:19 a.m. Sunday at 92 Hamilton Ave.; at 4:05 a.m. Sunday at 16 High Rock Ter.; at 4:06 a.m. Sunday at 101 Fayette St.

Overdoses

An overdose was reported at 5:24 p.m. Saturday at Central Avenue and Washington Street; at 6:22 p.m. Saturday at 188 Washington St.; at 1:16 a.m. Sunday at 201 Essex St.

An opiate overdose was reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday at 188 Washington St.

Trespassing

A report of trespassing at 12:38 a.m. Friday at 1 Brightwood Ter.; at 3:04 a.m. Friday at 4 Kingsley Ter.; at 12:01 a.m. Saturday at 69 North Common St.; at 12:11 a.m. Saturday at 119 Lewis St.; at 12:58 a.m. Saturday at 69 Baldwin St.; at 3:21 p.m. Saturday at 11 Pinkham St.; at 10:58 p.m. Saturday at 16 Elm St.; at 0:17 a.m. Sunday at 170 South Common St.; at 7:15 a.m. Sunday at Dunkin Donuts at 42 Market St.; at 8:15 a.m. Sunday at 300 Washington St.

Theft

A report of shoplifting at 9:13 a.m. Friday at Walgreens at 156 Lewis St. ; at 9:29 a.m. Friday at Walmart at 780 Lynnway ; at 5:40 p.m. Friday at Stop & Shop Supermarket #67 at 35 Washington St.; at 6:25 p.m. Friday at Walmart at 780 Lynnway; at 7:21 p.m. Saturday at Market Basket at 40 Federal St.

A report of larceny at 9:50 a.m. Friday at 11 Glenwood Cir.; at 5:05 p.m. Friday at 16 Rowell Ave St.; at 12:15 p.m. Saturday at 50 Western Ave.; at 13:13 p.m. Saturday at 50 Western Ave.; at 13:15 p.m. Saturday at 104 Woodman St.; at 13:28 p.m. Saturday at 239 Judge Rd.

Vandalism

Vandalism was reported at 7:07 a.m. Friday at Barry Park at Waterford St.; at 7:44 a.m. Friday at 71 Hood St.; at 8:52 a.m. Friday at 71 Hood St.; at 12:40 p.m. Friday at 87 Bellevue Rd.; at 6:20 p.m. Friday at 71 Hood St.; at 3:42 p.m. Saturday 67 Gateway Ln.; at 4:46 p.m. Sunday at 29 Williams Ave.

