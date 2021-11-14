Firefighters respond to fire at Raleigh garden supply center

Raleigh, N.C. — A man towed a large, digital traffic sign to display political messages on the side of Interstate 40 Saturday afternoon. The construction sign flashed messages that said, "Good job Kyle" and "American Freedom." Kyle is a reference to Kyle Rittenhouse, an 18-year-old who was acquitted of homicide charges on Friday. He testified that he acted in self-defense during a protest where he shot and killed two men, wounding a third, with a semiautomatic weapon.

