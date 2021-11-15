ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

For The Love 2022: Crooked Colours, Mallrat + More

By Geordie Gray
thebrag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lineup for the 2022 edition of For The Love festival has finally been unveiled. For The Love festival will kick off on Saturday, February 19th at Doug Jennings Park in the Gold Coast, before heading to Stuart Park in Wollongong on...

tonedeaf.thebrag.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Colour of Music Festival

It's the final day for the Colour of Music Festival, which is visiting Sacramento for the first time! Molly Riehl met some of the musicians and got a preview!
MUSIC
happymag.tv

For The Love’s 2022 lineup is here, featuring Dom Dolla, Mallrat, and more

It’s all happening in the comeback season for Aussie festivals, and the For the Love 2022 lineup is one you don’t want to miss. Another festival that fell victim to cancellation in 2021, For The Love, has announced its return for February and March next year. Hitting the Gold Coast, Wollongong, Melbourne, and Perth, For The Love 2022 will feature many of the artists who were billed to play the original 2021 show.
WORLD
thebrag.com

The best Melbourne gigs to catch to celebrate the return of full capacity

Welcome back full capacity gigs, it’s been a bloody while. Victorian Premier Dan Andrews announced the wonderful news yesterday that, thanks to 90% of the state becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19, restrictions on venues in Melbourne and beyond would finally be removed. That means that from today, November 19th, concerts...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allday
Person
Mallrat
thebrag.com

Iconic Melbourne club New Guernica is reopening next week

Get ready for a wee boogie because much-loved Melbourne nightclub New Guernica is happily reopening its doors next week. Over the last 12 years, the joint had established itself as one of the city’s best places to head for a night out; I’m sure most people from Melbourne reading this will have hazy memories of some weekend spent on its messy dance floor.
RESTAURANTS
thebrag.com

Glass Animals announce 2022 Australian ‘Dreamland’ tour

Close to a year since they took out the 2020 edition of the triple j Hottest 100, Glass Animals have announced their long-awaited return to Australia, unveiling a run of national tour dates this morning. Their first visit to the country since a handful of headline shows in late 2019,...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Brass Against singer apologises for urinating on fans face

The Welcome to Rockville Festival held at Daytona National Speedway (in Florida, no less) was a night to remember. Especially for the ‘lucky’ man who had his face urinated on by Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista. For context, in a now viral video Urista can be seen telling the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Music#Crooked Colours#Running Touch#Live Music Observer#Gold Coast
Bored Panda

We Made These 28 Ridiculously Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

We're working on two comics other than Dark Lines, and from time to time, we would have an idea that would not be tame enough for the Hairball Chronicles comic (about our cats) or would be too impolite for our TourBunny comic (about entitled tourists). It was a source of frustration to find a way to incorporate those, so we decided to branch them off—welcome to Dark Lines. Now we make and publish one of these per week.
COMICS
thebrag.com

An all-male rock band have changed their “misgendered name” Girl Band

An all-male rock band have decided to change their name from Girl Band, apologising for using a “misgendered name.”. The Irish four-piece announced their decision to change their name in a Twitter statement. “We will no longer be performing or releasing records under the name Girl Band,” they wrote. “We...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Ex-Lovelyz member Baby Soul reveals new stage name for solo activities

Former Lovelyz member Baby Soul, the only one to remain at the group’s agency, has announced a new stage name for her solo activities. Baby Soul, formerly leader of K-pop group Lovelyz, has announced a new stage name for her future as a solo artist. Going forward, Baby Soul will be promoting under her given name, Lee Su Jeong, for all promotions.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
FASHION Magazine |

These Celebs Are Making a Case For Colour in the Fall

Many of us tend to gravitate towards a neutral wardrobe this time of year, opting for toasty browns, cozy greys and classic black as we bid farewell to summer —but some of our favourite celebrity street style looks have broken all the fall fashion rules, trading in these classic colours for more vivid hues.
BEAUTY & FASHION
desiretoinspire.net

A colourful North London Arts and Crafts

“The full refurbishment of an Arts and Crafts family home in North London, with a mid century vibe and an abundance of colour and texture. Lime paint, terrazzo flooring and cane were used extensively to breathe new life into this period property.”. I love modern living in a historic house...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Financial Times

Riso and shine: the colourful world of the Risograph

Five years ago, Candice Jezek of independent publishers Dream Press in Cape Town had become bored with the landscape of digitally mass-produced books. A sculptor by training, Ježek longed to make something unique, tactile, collectable. Risograph printing, with its grainy old-school aesthetic, its resemblance to silk screening and its affordability, seemed to offer an unlikely but appealing escape. “You can’t control it,” she says of the lustre produced by the vintage Japanese printer’s inconsistencies and constraints. Today, a scroll through Dream Press’s shop reveals shelves of colourful graphic novels, ’zines, cards and prints all created using a Risograph – usually in runs of 100 or fewer. Each is prized as an artwork – but ones that are “more accessible, less intimidating” than works you might find at an art fair, she says.
CHINA
Atlas Obscura

Suffolk's Pink and Crooked Houses

Anybody lucky enough to drive through the county of Suffolk in England may notice that many of the villages and towns have wooden beam houses painted an unusual shade of pink. Known as Suffolk Pink, this traditional tint has been used in the county since the 14th century. Researchers believe...
U.K.
thebrag.com

U2 announce 30th anniversary edition of classic album ‘Achtung Baby’

U2 are releasing a special edition of their classic album Achtung Baby to celebrate its landmark 30th anniversary. The Irish rockers seventh album was originally released on November 18th, 1991, with the 30th anniversary edition arriving this week on Friday, November 19th. It will come as a standard or deluxe vinyl and can be pre-ordered here.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy