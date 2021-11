MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Shakespeare Festival is preparing for its next on-stage production, Cinderella!. This is Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, a Tony Award-winning musical from the creators of “South Pacific” and “The Sound of Music” that is said to delight audiences with its surprisingly contemporary take on the classic tale. It’s described as hilarious and romantic, an experience for anyone who has ever had a dream.

